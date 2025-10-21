Beauty trends to emulate this festive season

This festive season, the beauty narrative is a celebration of elevated maximalism, moving past quiet luxury and leaning into vibrant self-expression—a concept we're dubbing as opulent glow. Let your face do all the talking, with these intriguing makeup looks. It's time to shine this season with these beauty looks. Beauty of blonzing

Blonzing, the art of combining blush and bronzer to achieve a sun-kissed warmth, has taken over the beauty world by storm. Choose a warm-toned bronzer: cinnamon for fair skin, chocolate for deeper tones. Ananya Panday pairs the look with glossy lips and a hint of gold eyeshadow. Bejewel your face

Let face gems and rhinestone stick-ons work their magic by placing them strategically around the forehead or eyes. Here, soft peach eyes shadow is paired with tiny iridescent rhinestones under the outer brow or eye, adding just the right touch of sparkle. Swoon over smoky-shimmer eyes

Think shimmer and shine, and opt for warm tones when it comes to makeup. Smoky-shimmer eyes are the best bet this season. And perfectly blushed cheeks will only add to the glam. This look is defined by blended warm mattes in the crease and a smooth, metallic shimmer on the lid, focusing on a lifted, brightened inner corner. Ombre meets silver

This look is all about sculpted cheeks and glossy ombré lips. Take cues from Natasha Poonawalla's neutral eyes to let the lips have all the attention. Create the ombré effect by lining the outer corners with a dark lip pencil, adding a lighter shade to the centre, and blending with a clean brush. Finish with a clear gloss for a polished shine. Maximalist approach

Influencer Rowi Singh sporting iridescent eye makeup.