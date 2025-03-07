BombayMami on snowboarding in a lehenga: “I want South Asian women to be seen and be unapologetically themselves”

Imagine hurtling down a snow-covered mountain, the rush of adrenaline coursing through your veins, and the wind blowing through your hair. Now, imagine doing it all while wearing a traditional Indian red lehenga. Sounds crazy? Meet BombayMami, a fearless Indian-Swiss artist, entrepreneur and an absolute adventurer who dared to perform a snowboarding lehenga stunt, driving the internet crazy. We spoke to the Switzerland-born girl with Indian roots about the whole concept and her vision behind it. BombayMami

Shaping the Idea

For BombayMami, the idea of combining her Indian and Swiss roots drove this project (her latest single, Fire in Delhi) forward in her mind. “Snowboarding in a lehenga was born out of my desire to merge two integral parts of my identity—Swiss and Indian heritage—in a way that felt bold, unexpected, and deeply personal," she shares.

She recalls the story behind calling it Fire in Delhi: “I had just come out of a very toxic relationship when I wrote this song. It was a moment of reclaiming my power, setting fire to everything that was holding me back. The fire represents transformation, rage, and renewal—burning away the past to make space for something stronger,” she shares, adding, “Delhi, because it’s a city that feels chaotic yet alive. This place mirrors the intense, fiery energy. The history, contradictions, and pulse of Delhi felt right for this story. The mix of South Asian aesthetics with raw emotion made it the perfect setting.”

Cultural background

BombayMami was born in Bern, Switzerland, but she grew up between India and Switzerland—specifically in Delhi (GK2), Benaras. Her parents were tour guides in Bern before they started their business, so they were always on the move and surrounded by different cultures and stories. She currently lives in Switzerland.

Growing up, her biggest inspirations were Missy Elliott, M.I.A., Timbaland, and the Indian classical influences that came from her father. “I was drawn to artists who weren’t afraid to mix sounds, who had their own lane, and who brought something fresh. That’s what I wanted to do—blend different worlds, make something that feels like me,” she recalls.

Coming to snow sports, her mother was her biggest mentor “She was the one who introduced me to it and made sure I kept pushing myself. It’s pretty typical to start with skiing in Switzerland, and that’s what I did as a kid. But by the time I was 7 or 8, I switched to snowboarding, and that’s when I really fell in love with it,” she shares.

What's behind her name?

BombayMami is a mix of everything she is. “Bombay represents my Indian side, the bold, colorful, chaotic energy that runs through my veins. Mami is playful—it’s a nod to confidence, attitude, and a little bit of mischief,” she says.

Together, it’s her way of saying, “I’m here, I’m owning my space, and I’m bringing both sides of me with pride.”

The influence

She has always been drawn to the idea of blending cultures in her creative work, whether through music, fashion, or visual storytelling. "Snowboarding has been an integral part of my life since childhood, and wearing a lehenga represents my Indian roots. This project was a way for me to honour both while also pushing boundaries in terms of what cultural representation can look like,” she adds. This isn't just a viral sensation; it's a powerful statement about representation, identity, and cultural heritage.

Physical training and challenges

For Hindustani classical singing, she has been training professionally for the last 3–4 years. And for everything else—songwriting, creative direction, finding my sound—it was all learning by doing. “I watched other people in the same industry, experimented, failed, and figured it out as I went. In a way, my producers and the people I write with have been my teachers, too. Every session is a lesson in its own way,” she shares.

Bringing her vision of snowboarding wearing a lehenga to life wasn't easy. She had to overcome numerous challenges, from finding the right lehenga to navigating the tricky slopes. "Physically, I had to ensure I was comfortable maneuvering in a lehenga while snowboarding. The added weight and movement restrictions were something I had to anticipate," she recalls.

One of the biggest challenges she faced was ensuring that the lehenga didn’t get caught under the board or restrict movement too much. Another challenge was dealing with the cold. “I had to make sure I wasn’t compromising warmth for visuals. I wore layers underneath the lehenga to maintain comfort,” she adds. "It was a lot of trial and error, but the end result was worth it."

The first experience

Looking back on her first experience in January this year, she recalls feeling an exhilarating rush of excitement mixed with nervousness. "It was surreal seeing the lehenga flow in the snow while moving at high speed," she says. The contrast was so visually powerful. The moment I realised it worked, I just leaned into the experience and enjoyed it."

Pushing boundaries

A lehenga is typically seen as something to be worn at weddings or formal events, not something associated with high-energy sports. By putting it in this context, she wanted to show that culture isn’t rigid; rather, it’s adaptable, expressive, and dynamic. “Growing up between two cultures, I always felt like I had to choose—like I had to be either Swiss or Indian, traditional or modern. But over time, I realised that my power comes from embracing both,” she says.

It’s also a statement about representation, as she puts it:“The idea of fire comes from moments where I felt silenced or underestimated—where I had to fight to be seen and heard. This song, this video, it’s me taking that power back.”

Representation

She also wanted to represent South Asian women in places largely dominated by others. “Often, when we think of extreme sports or adventure, there’s a lack of visibility for South Asian women. I wanted to change that narrative," she adds.

Growing up, she rarely saw South Asian women in the spaces she wanted to be in—whether it was music, fashion, or snowboarding. "There was always this unspoken rule about how we should behave, dress, or dream. I wanted to break that and change the narrative. I wanted them to look at themselves as powerful, loud, sexy, fearless—unapologetic,” she comments.

For BombayMami, her art is a way of taking up space and showing that she belongs wherever she wants to be. "We’re not just one thing. We can be soft and bold, traditional and rebellious, all at once,” she shares.

What's next in the store?

She wants to continue exploring unique intersections of culture, sport, and fashion, whether through future projects that showcase an amalgamation of adventure and tradition or new ways of showcasing cultural heritage in unexpected spaces.

As she puts it: “I'm always looking for ways to tell my story, and this snowboard lehenga project was just one of many ways I tell my story, and I’m excited for what’s coming next.”