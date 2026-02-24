Bowties out, brooches in: BAFTA 2026 red carpet marks a shift in men’s couture

Leading the trend was host Alan Cumming in an avant-garde look. The Scottish actor, who took over hosting duties from David Tennant this year, arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall in a black overcoat textured with tassels and an ombré finish. Fastened at his collar was a custom-made brooch by Atlas Carré, replacing the classic bowtie.

At the 2026 BAFTA Awards, couture took a turn. The traditional bow and necktie quietly stepped aside, making way for something far more striking: High-fashion brooches.

Another who ditched the conventional necktie was American actor Ethan Hawke, who replaced it with a bolo tie and shimmering single-breasted jacket, a nod to classic Western flair.

Regé-Jean Page, the Bridgerton S1 star, also made his case for the brooch. Dressed in an all-black Hugo Boss suit, he swapped his tie for a delicate dragonfly brooch from Hirsh London, adding a TAG Heuer timepiece to complete the look.

It’s not just Hollywood embracing this evolution of men’s formalwear. Back home, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan made waves with his wedding reception look alongside Sophie Shine. Dressed in a classic black suit, he accessorised with a lion brooch for an authoritative, couture-led statement.

Even at the 2026 Grammys, Justin Vernon, founder of the Grammy-winning band Bon Iver, arrived on the red carpet fresh off his recent win for Best Alternative Music Album. He wore a deep blue suit featuring horse detailing on the front pockets and an intricate sandstone bolo tie.

Jewellery designer Abhilasha of ABHILASHA Pret Jewellery says the rise of diamond brooches signals a shift in men’s fashion. “Brooches aren’t just for lapels anymore,” she explains. “Styled as ties and set with diamonds, they introduce an accessory beyond convention; replacing the traditional tie with a couture-led focal point elevates tailoring instantly. It’s about individuality, detail, and quiet luxury.”

From red carpets in London to receptions in Delhi, the message is clear: men’s fashion is rewriting its rules.