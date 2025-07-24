Chitrangda Singh: I like when an outfit allows me to feel like the most authentic version of myself
In a special shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Chitrangda Singh reflects on her love for traditional fashion and how she combines it with her contemporary style
As much as her acting skills are lauded, Chitrangda Singh creates equal noise with her classic style. But for her, it's all about showing your individuality. “Fashion should never overpower who you are, it should quietly reflect your essence. I’ve gravitated towards styles that feel effortless yet striking,” she says.
The actor last seen in Housefull 5, adds, “I love a classic silhouette with a hint of drama, something that balances femininity and strength. Whether it’s a saree or a sharply tailored suit, I like when an outfit allows me to feel like the most authentic version of myself.”
When it comes to trends, Chitrangda Singh is not someone who rushes to be a part of them. “I enjoy observing trends, but I’m never in a rush to follow them. For me, fashion is more intuitive if a trend aligns with my aesthetics and feels comfortable, I embrace it. But I do not believe in wearing something purely because it’s “in.” I think the most memorable style statements come from individuality,” she insists.
Having started her film journey in the 2000s, ask her what she misses the most of that era's fashion and she says, “I do miss the playful, carefree energy of 2000s fashion there was a certain charm in how we experimented with colors, low-waist jeans, and chunky accessories. It wasn’t always refined, but it was bold and expressive.”
However, she does admire today's style too for being bold and risque: “What I absolutely admire about today’s fashion, though, is the awareness whether it’s sustainability, inclusivity, or body positivity.”
But traditional or modern fashion, what is her go-to? “There’s something special about traditional fashion. It carries culture, history, and emotion whether it’s a handwoven saree or heirloom jewellery, it feels rooted and timeless. At the same time, I love the versatility and freshness of contemporary fashion as it allows for reinvention and self-expression. I think the beauty lies in blending the two, bringing a traditional grace to modern silhouettes or giving ethnic pieces a contemporary twist,” she states.
