Chitrangda Singh: I like when an outfit allows me to feel like the most authentic version of myself

As much as her acting skills are lauded, Chitrangda Singh creates equal noise with her classic style. But for her, it's all about showing your individuality. "Fashion should never overpower who you are, it should quietly reflect your essence. I've gravitated towards styles that feel effortless yet striking," she says.

Outfit: Supria Munjal | Jewellery:RK Jewellers | Chitrangda stuns in a one-shoulder gown, hand-embroidered with jewel-toned threads in magenta, teal, gold and bronze forming hypnotic concentric patterns inspired by Italian mosaics. The look is completed by intricate stud earrings from. (Photographer: Vivek Desai)

The actor last seen in Housefull 5, adds, “I love a classic silhouette with a hint of drama, something that balances femininity and strength. Whether it’s a saree or a sharply tailored suit, I like when an outfit allows me to feel like the most authentic version of myself.”

Outfit: Varun & Nidhika | Jewellery: RK Jewellers | Catch the actor in a strapless wave chevron pearl botanical ball gown featuring intricate lacework and embroidery details all over. The matching structured cape highlights that extra chicness. She finishes her look with a pair of gold earrings.(Photographer: Vivek Desai)

When it comes to trends, Chitrangda Singh is not someone who rushes to be a part of them. “I enjoy observing trends, but I’m never in a rush to follow them. For me, fashion is more intuitive if a trend aligns with my aesthetics and feels comfortable, I embrace it. But I do not believe in wearing something purely because it’s “in.” I think the most memorable style statements come from individuality,” she insists.

Outfit: ATBW | Jewellery: ASV Polkis | Chitrangda wears a hand-embroidered organza saree adorned with delicate geometric floral motifs, pairing it with a classic corset blouse. Her look is completed with a 14k gold necklace, set with violet tanzanites and syndicate polkis in an open floral and crescent design.(Photographer: Vivek Desai)

Having started her film journey in the 2000s, ask her what she misses the most of that era's fashion and she says, “I do miss the playful, carefree energy of 2000s fashion there was a certain charm in how we experimented with colors, low-waist jeans, and chunky accessories. It wasn’t always refined, but it was bold and expressive.”

Outfit: Wazir C | Jewellery: ASV Polkis | Chitrangda is a beauty as she dons a delicate ivory saree featuring a soft organza drape and a georgette blouse, detailed with Kashmiri aari and Tilla embroidery. Her look is completed with a delicate necklace in 14k gold, featuring hand-painted enamel, sparkling polkis, and tiny emerald drops.(Photographer: Vivek Desai)

However, she does admire today's style too for being bold and risque: “What I absolutely admire about today’s fashion, though, is the awareness whether it’s sustainability, inclusivity, or body positivity.”

Outfit: Chique Clothing | Jewellery: Soni Sapphire | Chitrangda looks beautiful in this emerald green kurta featuring a burst of hand-painted florals paired with loose pants. Her look is further elevated by a 92.5 sterling silver necklace set.(Photographer: Vivek Desai)

But traditional or modern fashion, what is her go-to? “There’s something special about traditional fashion. It carries culture, history, and emotion whether it’s a handwoven saree or heirloom jewellery, it feels rooted and timeless. At the same time, I love the versatility and freshness of contemporary fashion as it allows for reinvention and self-expression. I think the beauty lies in blending the two, bringing a traditional grace to modern silhouettes or giving ethnic pieces a contemporary twist,” she states.

