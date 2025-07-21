Stream popular Hindi comedy films like Housefull 5 on OTT that take you on a hilarious ride

Starring the formidable ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the epic comedy film series. Split into two climaxes, Housefull 5 promises to tickle your funny bone. The digital rights of the movie have been secured by Prime Video, and the film is currently available on rent on the platform. The film will be available for all subscribers from August 1. Before that, check out some great picks online. From Akshay Kumar’s Welcome and Hera Pheri franchise to Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal, here are some popular Hindi comedy films on OTTplay Premium that take you on a hilarious ride packed with fun and chaos. Housefull 5

Popular Hindi comedy films on OTT

Welcome

Anees Bazmee’s buddy comedy film, Welcome, offers you a witty narrative with the perfect dialogue. The story follows two dons seeking a potential match for their younger sister. The catch is that the gangster brothers wish their beloved sister to marry into a decent and respectable family. Things take a turn when they meet Rajiv, but his uncle disagrees with the union. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor play the don brothers with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Phir Hera Pheri

This is the second installment of the franchise and carries the legacy of its predecessor with edgy plot twists and absurd humour. Raju, Shyam, and Baburao are the three main characters that unwittingly get entangled in a chain of misadventures. The story follows the trio living a luxury life when they are conned by a woman. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal headline the ensemble.

Dhamaal

As the name highlights, this one is a total firecracker of wit and humour. Solid acting and a sharp narrative, Dhamaal is a promising watch for a dull day. The story revolves around a group of friends on a mission to reach Goa to find a huge bag of money. However, the group is unexpectedly joined by a gangster and a cunning cop (Sanjay Dutt), who wish to grab the money for themselves. Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Aashish Chaudhary portray the four lazy friends.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Rohit Shetty’s comedy venture narrates a tale of four friends, played by Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sharman Joshi. After getting pressurised for giving the debt money back, the gang hides in a bungalow of a blind couple but instead gets tangled in more chaos. With funny dialogues and robust performances from the ensemble cast, Golmaal is a must-watch for comedy lovers.

Khosla Ka Ghosla!

Anchored by Anupam Kher, Khosla Ka Ghosla! comes with a brazenly comedy narrative and power-packed performance that will keep you entertained. The story follows a man whose land is taken over by a thug. How he tries to retrieve his piece of land from the crook becomes the crux of the tale.