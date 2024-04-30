Festival fashion guide: Try crochet dresses to cowboycore aesthetic

Summers are incomplete without watching your favourite artiste perform at a large arena as you groove to their beats, looking your absolute best. With pop sensations such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Harry Styles creating waves with their iconic onstage looks lately, it’s changing the way festival-goers dress up for dancing the night away. Megan Fox embraces cowboycore with mermaid hair, black tee, leather jacket, boots and a hat(Photo: Instagram)

Businesswoman-socialite Paris Hilton embraces the soft girl aesthetic in a white ruffled dress, flower tiara and espadrilles(Photo: Instagram)

Designer Devesh Kothari says, “The landscape of concert dressing has undergone a significant transformation over the years, moving away from typical graphic tees and classic denim to bold statement pieces. Concert-goers now see dressing for these events as an opportunity to showcase their style and stand out from the crowd.”

Model Alessandra Ambrosio in a silver waistcoat and printed flare pants paired with sunnies, a bag and gold necklaces(Photo: Instagram)

This year, so far, has seen fashionistas embracing cowboycore, soft girl aesthetic, mermaid glam and crochet style among other trends. Shedding light on this, designer Lakshmi Babu states, “The cowboy aesthetic is now seeing a resurgence, courtesy of the fans of Beyoncé [who released her latest studio album, Cowboy Carter]. Now, concert-goers are adding fringe, exaggerated buckle belts and double denim twist to the look.”

According to Babu, waistcoats, Y2K belts, ruffles and beachy crochet styles are some of the noteworthy trends that one can emulate this season.

.Actor Taapsee Pannu dons a white dress paired with stacked silver bangles and necklace(Photo: Yogen Shah)

On the other hand, Kothari says that denim is another trend that has seen a rise recently. “Concert attire often combines comfort with eye-catching style. This season, denim is back with baggy jeans, jackets, multi-pocket cargos and corset tops,” he shares.

.Actor Akira Akbar in a two-piece orange and pink co-ord set featuring summery prints(Photo: Instagram)

According to him, denim’s appeal lies in its ability to incorporate elements like bling, distressed textures and dye effects. If you’re looking to add denim to your look the next time you head out to watch your favourite artiste perform, the designer suggests keeping it fun. “Quirky eyewear, blinged-out bucket hats, mini-bags and chains are all fantastic choices for adding flair to concert outfits,” Kothari explains.

A Coachella attendee in a multi-coloured crocheted dress accessorised with an orange fanny pack (Photo: Instagram)

While the bling and flamboyance might be important, one cannot forget looking comfortable at the end of the day. “It’s equally important to wear something weather-appropriate. Invest in functional pieces such as cargo pants or skirts to carry your essentials and pair it with statement-making crop-tops,” suggests stylist Simran Arora.