Festive season fashion tips for Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam

As Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam is here, it’s time to embrace the festive spirit with perfect outfits and accessories. From clothing to jewelry, every detail matters for a stylish and celebratory look. Here’s what the experts suggest: Sukhmani Sadana in an elegant yet subtle turquoise colored saree

Fashion Tips for Women

“For Ganesh Chaturthi, it’s important to honor tradition while prioritizing comfort,” says fashion designer Vridhi Somani. “Opt for bright, festive colors like red, yellow, and orange, which symbolize joy and positivity. A classic silk or Banarasi saree, or an elegant kurta with intricate embroidery, reflects the cultural richness of the occasion. The goal is to celebrate with an outfit that feels both auspicious and comfortable for the long day of rituals and family gatherings.”

Fashion Tips for Men

Men can blend tradition with a contemporary touch. Fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore suggests, “A classic bandhgala or a well-fitted kurta in rich, earthy hues like ivory, saffron, or maroon beautifully captures the festive spirit. These colors evoke reverence while reflecting the vibrant energy of the festival. Lightweight cottons and linens are ideal for comfort in warm weather, but raw silk or brocade can add a regal flair. Pair the kurta with a churidar or slim-cut trousers to strike the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.”

Accessories like a pocket square, a subtle stole, or traditional footwear such as mojris can enhance the look without overwhelming it. Rathore adds, “The key is to remain rooted in cultural simplicity while maintaining a refined, understated charm suitable for both intimate rituals and grand celebrations.”

Jewelry Tips

Vedika Chamria, founder of Alyssa Fine Jewellery, shares how to elevate your festive look with jewelry. “Traditional Indian pieces such as ornate gold jewelry, intricate gold bangles, and jhumkas honor our cultural heritage. This season, emeralds are particularly in vogue. Associated with prosperity and new beginnings, emeralds resonate deeply with the theme of these festivals. Their lush green hue not only adds visual appeal but also symbolizes wisdom and growth. When paired with gold, emeralds create a beautiful blend of classic and contemporary style. Whether you choose a delicate emerald-studded pendant, elegant earrings, or a chic emerald tennis bracelet, these pieces add a sophisticated touch to your festive attire and truly elevate your look.”

Celebrate the festive season in style with these expert tips, ensuring that your outfit and accessories reflect both tradition and modern elegance.