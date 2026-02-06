Fit check: From quarter-zips to traditional sarees, our politicians got style swag
From nailing the quarter-zip trend to contemporising the elegance of sarees, here’s decoding the fashionable shift in political wardrobes
Forget the old idea that politicians only wear boring uniforms. At the latest Budget Sessions, our leaders are showing that they know exactly how to make a statement, without saying a word.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paired her striped charcoal-grey saree with a knee-length coat featuring floral embroidery at the session on February 5
Kangana Ranaut, known for serving saree looks, styled a kalamkari saree with a double-breasted jacket cinched with a belt, carrying an Hermès bag on Wednesday.
Chirag Paswan, clicked at the Parliament on February 3, paired his signature white kurta with denims and an intricately embroidered beige and brown shawl.
Omar Abdullah blended contemporary aesthetics with traditional elements at the J&K Assembly on Wednesday in a pinstriped shirt with a textured blazer, complete with his signature embroidered cap
During the Budget session on Thursday, Raghav Chadha flaunted the current fashion fave: a quarter-zip knit sweater, worn over a black crew-neck T-shirt
Mahua Moitra made a case for contrast in a turquoise saree with an orange blouse, complete with a Louis Vuitton bag on February 5
A rich teal Patola silk saree with a traditional zari border paired with a pashmina shawl was Hema Malini’s pick for the session on February 4
