    Fit check: From quarter-zips to traditional sarees, our politicians got style swag

    From nailing the quarter-zip trend to contemporising the elegance of sarees, here’s decoding the fashionable shift in political wardrobes

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 4:43 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    Forget the old idea that politicians only wear boring uniforms. At the latest Budget Sessions, our leaders are showing that they know exactly how to make a statement, without saying a word.

    Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini
    From nailing the quarter-zip trend to contemporising the elegance of sarees, here’s decoding the fashionable shift in political wardrobes

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paired her striped charcoal-grey saree with a knee-length coat featuring floral embroidery at the session on February 5

    Kangana Ranaut
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut, known for serving saree looks, styled a kalamkari saree with a double-breasted jacket cinched with a belt, carrying an Hermès bag on Wednesday.

    Chirag Paswan
    Chirag Paswan

    Chirag Paswan, clicked at the Parliament on February 3, paired his signature white kurta with denims and an intricately embroidered beige and brown shawl.

    Omar Abdullah
    Omar Abdullah

    Omar Abdullah blended contemporary aesthetics with traditional elements at the J&K Assembly on Wednesday in a pinstriped shirt with a textured blazer, complete with his signature embroidered cap

    Raghav Chadha
    Raghav Chadha

    During the Budget session on Thursday, Raghav Chadha flaunted the current fashion fave: a quarter-zip knit sweater, worn over a black crew-neck T-shirt

    Mahua Moitra
    Mahua Moitra

    Mahua Moitra made a case for contrast in a turquoise saree with an orange blouse, complete with a Louis Vuitton bag on February 5

    Hema Malini
    Hema Malini

    A rich teal Patola silk saree with a traditional zari border paired with a pashmina shawl was Hema Malini’s pick for the session on February 4

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

