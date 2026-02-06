Fit check: From quarter-zips to traditional sarees, our politicians got style swag

Forget the old idea that politicians only wear boring uniforms. At the latest Budget Sessions, our leaders are showing that they know exactly how to make a statement, without saying a word. Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini From nailing the quarter-zip trend to contemporising the elegance of sarees, here’s decoding the fashionable shift in political wardrobes

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paired her striped charcoal-grey saree with a knee-length coat featuring floral embroidery at the session on February 5

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, known for serving saree looks, styled a kalamkari saree with a double-breasted jacket cinched with a belt, carrying an Hermès bag on Wednesday.

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan, clicked at the Parliament on February 3, paired his signature white kurta with denims and an intricately embroidered beige and brown shawl.

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah blended contemporary aesthetics with traditional elements at the J&K Assembly on Wednesday in a pinstriped shirt with a textured blazer, complete with his signature embroidered cap

Raghav Chadha

During the Budget session on Thursday, Raghav Chadha flaunted the current fashion fave: a quarter-zip knit sweater, worn over a black crew-neck T-shirt

Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra made a case for contrast in a turquoise saree with an orange blouse, complete with a Louis Vuitton bag on February 5

Hema Malini