Flexing the fashion favourite: Faux fur

Raashii Khanna wears a plush rust-toned fur coat, letting the texture and colour do the talking. The rich hue adds warmth and seasonal depth. While choosing a bright shade, keep your hair sleek and finish with minimal gold earrings. The look will give an intentional and polished feel.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s black fur coat sits firmly in evening-ready luxury. The mid-length silhouette is softened with a tie belt, using faux fur to add volume without bulk. One can also layer like Bhumi, all-black base and minimal accessories. The texture does the talking. The look uses fur as a way to keep the palette polished and easy.

Power dressing Natasha Poonawalla masters fur glamour in a compact collar overlaying a tailored black jumpsuit. With exaggerated collars, cinch the coat with an oversized belt like Natasha. Keep the hair slick for a restrained look.