Flexing the fashion favourite: Faux fur

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s black fur coat sits firmly in evening-ready luxury. The mid-length silhouette is softened with a tie belt, using faux fur to add volume without bulk. One can also layer like Bhumi, all-black base and minimal accessories. The texture does the talking. The look uses fur as a way to keep the palette polished and easy.
Power dressing
Natasha Poonawalla masters fur glamour in a compact collar overlaying a tailored black jumpsuit. With exaggerated collars, cinch the coat with an oversized belt like Natasha. Keep the hair slick for a restrained look.
Vintage glam
Lana Del Rey’s fur-trimmed coat gives vintage Hollywood dressing. The exaggerated collar and cuffs don’t feel flashy, paired with a tweed silhouette and muted earth tones. With exaggerated outfits, keep makeup and accessories minimal to maintain luxe energy.
More is the mood
Kylie Jenner’s full-length leopard coat captures fur at its most dramatic. The floor-grazing silhouette, oversized shoulders, and head-to-toe print lean into excess as a statement. You can elevate the oversized coat-dress look with high heels to channel early-2000s glamour and mob-wife aesthetic. Keep it subtle with no accessories.