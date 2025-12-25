Edit Profile
    Flexing the fashion favourite: Faux fur

    This season, celebs are using faux fur to make bold statements, signalling excess, power, and street-level cool

    Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 7:25 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    Winter polish

    Raashii Khanna wears a plush rust-toned fur coat, letting the texture and colour do the talking. The rich hue adds warmth and seasonal depth. While choosing a bright shade, keep your hair sleek and finish with minimal gold earrings. The look will give an intentional and polished feel.

    This season, celebrities are turning to faux fur to make unapologetic style statements
    This season, celebrities are turning to faux fur to make unapologetic style statements

    Evening ready elegance

    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar
    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s black fur coat sits firmly in evening-ready luxury. The mid-length silhouette is softened with a tie belt, using faux fur to add volume without bulk. One can also layer like Bhumi, all-black base and minimal accessories. The texture does the talking. The look uses fur as a way to keep the palette polished and easy.

    Power dressing

    Natasha Poonawalla masters fur glamour in a compact collar overlaying a tailored black jumpsuit. With exaggerated collars, cinch the coat with an oversized belt like Natasha. Keep the hair slick for a restrained look.

    Vintage glam

    Lana Del Rey
    Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey’s fur-trimmed coat gives vintage Hollywood dressing. The exaggerated collar and cuffs don’t feel flashy, paired with a tweed silhouette and muted earth tones. With exaggerated outfits, keep makeup and accessories minimal to maintain luxe energy.

    More is the mood

    Kylie Jenner’s full-length leopard coat captures fur at its most dramatic. The floor-grazing silhouette, oversized shoulders, and head-to-toe print lean into excess as a statement. You can elevate the oversized coat-dress look with high heels to channel early-2000s glamour and mob-wife aesthetic. Keep it subtle with no accessories.

    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Flexing The Fashion Favourite: Faux Fur
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Flexing The Fashion Favourite: Faux Fur
