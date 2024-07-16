From Alia Bhatt to AP Dhillion: Celebrities who wore Pakistani designers for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Although the Ambani wedding has officially concluded (maybe not!) there's still much to explore when it comes to their outfits. While we've seen the stunning works of Indian designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on the family and celebrity guests alike, today we'll shift our focus to the equally breathtaking creations of Pakistani and UAE-based designers whose exquisite ensembles also deserve the spotlight. Celebrities who wore Pakistani designers for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Faraz Manan

Fondly known as ‘Pakistan’s reply to India’s Manish Malhotra’, Faraz Manan is the mastermind behind some of the best guest looks at the Ambani-Merchant wedding function. Manan is a designer based in the UAE with a unique aesthetic that was showcased through the ensembles of A-list celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shloka Ambani, and AP Dhillion.

“Alia is one of my favourite female actors, Ranbir is one of my favorite male actors. I am actually very close to the family, Neetu Singh and everyone. I really like Ranbir’s style. They have been wearing my clothes for a while,” he said the Pakistani designer in an interview with Hello! Arabia.

Faraz's signature style is black on black, with hints of gold

“For Shloka I kept hints of pink which was art decor inspired. A fusion look which worked perfectly and people really appreciated it for the sangeet and stood out,” he said.

Shloka Ambani's all black fit for the sangeet

Faraz is also the creator behind some of the daytime baraat looks; Akash Ambani, AP Dhillon and Hardik Pandya were all in Faraz Manan couture in ensembles that were built around another set of his signature colours—gold and powder pink.

AP Dhillon, Akash Ambani and Hardik Pandya in Faraz Manan for the daytime baraat

The genius behind Kiara Advani's pink corset dress accessorised with a sari-inspired drape, his signature embroidery with silver zardozi, Swarovski crystals, and pearl embellishments really made her outfit one that would down in the history of wedding ensembles.

Iqbal Hussain

Another Pakistani designer who was spotted on celebrities like Sara Ali Khan was Iqbal Hussain. Sara wore two of his outfits, an olive anarkali for the shubh vivah ceremony and a golden lehenga for the shubh aashirwad ceremony. Netizens did not fail to notice that the star refused to credit the designer despite wearing his outfits to two separate events.

Sara Ali Khan in Iqbal Hussain

Despite his outfits receiving critical acclaim and centre stage at the Ambani wedding, Hussain's focus remains on building his brand around Pakistani women. “It is a mark of progress; these artists and stylists are working internationally, and it humbles me that they have reached out. But I am not jumping the gun. My main focus is to mark my brand’s presence and [make] my client base stronger in Pakistan. It is for the women of Pakistan by the craftsmen of Pakistan,” he said in an interview with Khaleej Times.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha

Finally, Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha's creations were spotted on Radhi Devlukia, Jay Shetty's wife. Radhi picked an elegant green lehenga paired with a sleeveless halter blouse and a matching green dupatta with gold embroidery, tassels and sequin work.

Radhi Devlukia in a Mohsin Naveed Ranjha lehenga

So while the Ambani-Merchant wedding highlighted the grandeur of Indian fashion, it also showcased the remarkable talent of Pakistani designers — we see you!