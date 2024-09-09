From artisanal design skirts to hooded glam: Trends spotted at New York Fashion Week 2024
Designers showcased their SS25 collections at NYFW 2024. Here's looking at some key trends we spotted for the upcoming season.
New York Fashion Week is always a feast for the eyes. This year, the runways were bursting with fresh ideas for our wardrobes. From stylish vests to shimmering metallics and playful bows, the on going fashion week has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at some of the hottest trends spotted at NYFW
Streetwear meets tailoring
Ralph Lauren’s collection re-imagined tailored pieces with streetwear elements like oversized silhouettes and denims. Denim paired with tailored suits was a standout trend. Bright tennis white and baby blue dresses and jackets added a sporty touch to the collection, creating a modern and edgy look.
Drop waist skirts
Prabal Gurung’s collection was a dreamlike vision, featuring a mix of romantic and bohemian elements. The show opened with pastel shade dresses with form-fitting bodices and skirts fashioned after sarongs. The drop waist skirt is emerged as a key trend that is both flattering and feminine style that can be dressed up or down.
Hooded glam
Christian Siriano’s collection screamed gothic-inspired masterpiece. Models were transformed into dark fairies, and the hooded glam trend was a standout. The coverings were both strong and chic. Hooded garments added a mysterious element to the look. Hooded couture is now a thing, with designers experimenting in metallic, sheer, and satin.
Artisanal design
Kim Shui’s collection showcased the beauty of artisanal design, with intricate details and handcrafted elements. Sheer black dresses transformed into sculptures of their own, with white metal floral decals cautiously concealing the torso, while patent leather corsets and firm skirts boasted intricate gold patterns.
Pleated skirts with trousers
Laura Kim and Fernando J Garcia’s Spring runway opened with a deconstructed khaki vest. The collection had a back-to-school vibe, and pleated skirts paired with trousers were a fresh and unexpected trend. This trend offered a playful and unexpected twist on classic tailoring, creating a modern and stylish look.