From ethnic grace to boss babe: The Rasha Thadani style

Contemporary chic Rasha Thadani

The pink corset with built-in tie detailing by Mukhave is a bold statement in itself. Rasha pairs it with oversized beige trousers, juxtaposing the structure of the corset with a relaxed silhouette for contemporary elegance. Her softly styled hair and minimal accessories, alongside the subtle makeup, enhance the refined and chic ensemble.

Brown town

Taking power dressing a notch higher, Rasha opts for tan monochrome leather. The button-up shirt befriends a fitted midi skirt, while an oversized clutch lends a mod flair. The cat-eye sunglasses add more oomph to this high-fashion look.

The grey effect

This silver satin corset jumpsuit is an approach to class with an experimental twist with fluidity. the actor’s soft waves, minimal jewellery, and neutral heels complement the luxurious fabric, creating an effortlessly charming, Pinterest-like outfit.

Boss babe vibes

This classic monochrome ensemble screams elegance. The sophistication of the cream blazer and skirt set goes well with the top. Sheer tights and knee-high leather boots add the required edge for this look befitting Paris Fashion Week 2025, which Rasha attended with her mum, actor Raveena Tandon. Accessories like a geometric handbag and statement rings elevate the look.

Ethnic enchantment

Rasha takes a twirl in this beautiful red Anarkali with a floral georgette dupatta by Paulmi and Harsh. The intricate detailing on the soft, breezy fabric adds a dreamy aesthetic to the overall fit. Paired with oxidised jewellery and soft curls, it’s a delicate yet flawless balance of grace and mischief.

By Rajleka Roy Burman