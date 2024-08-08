From Kriti Sanon's crochet co-ord set to Mrunal Thakur's neutral tones, emulate these breezy vacay fits

Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde make a case for comfortable and stylish vacation wardrobe(Photos: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon dons a colourful crochet co-ord set while vacationing in Greece(Photo: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon vacation in style(Photos: Instagram)

Perfect for a beachside vacation or getaway, wear on a bodysuit like actor Kriti Sanon and pair it with shorts for a day-to-night look as she vacations in Greece. Alternatively, you can opt for a bikini top and crochet shorts like her sister Nupur Sanon. Crochet dresses should be on your to-buy list as you can opt for matching sets to twin with your sister or bestfriend like the sister duo.

Pooja Hegde

Like Pooja Hegde, opt for vibrant ballerina dresses with Carretto prints(Photos: Instagram)

Keep comfort as the priority like Pooja Hegde and choose breezy co-ord sets and shirts(Photos: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde in a puff-sleeved dress(Photos: Instagram)

Can't keep calm about your Italy vacation? Think of colourful, dreamy fits when packing your bag like actor Pooja Hegde living her best life in the country. From puff-sleeved looks, sweetheart ballerina dresses with Italian motif-inspired Carretto print, linen co-ord sets to printed white shirts, ensure to pack it all. Don't miss out on the functional yet statement accessories like melted golden earrings, funky sunglasses, straw hats and comfortable shoes.

Mrunal Thakur

Preity G Zinta's floral dress is made for brunches (Photos: Instagram)

Embrace neutral tones like Mrunal Thakur for a minimal style(Photos: Instagram)

Heading to a tropical country? Stick to easy-breezy silhouettes like an oversized shirt paired with a colour-popping top and brown flared pants for the day à la actor Malavika Mohanan. While for a sundowner or evening look, prefer satin slip dresses and match it with a mix of metals for accessories.

Preity G Zinta

If you are a minimal girly, take notes from actor Mrunal Thakur and go for neutral tones. With the elasticated bust, pleats and knotted cuffs, the flattering dress is perfect for a day out exploring the city on your foot. Want to blend with the gloomy climate like that of Scotland's? Add a dash of black in the look with boots, bag and sunnies in the hue.

Malavika Mohanan

A mix of oversized shirts and satin slip dresses like Malavika Mohanan will help you beat the heat on vacation(Photos: Instagram)

Want a safe option to bet? Like actor Preity G Zinta, a floral dress can never disappoint when you are holidaying. Be it small flowers or big, printed or 3D applique ones, take inspo from Nature as you detox! Hoops, gladiators and wide-brimmed sun hats to finish the look.

Saiee M Manjrekar

Wear a printed bodycon dress for a lunch plan with the girls like Saiee M Manjrekar(Photos: Instagram)

Saiee M Manjrekar serves functional vacation style with skorts, maxi dresses and waistcoats(Photos: Instagram)

From skorts, bodycon maxi dresses to waistcoats, actor Saiee M Manjrekar is your go-to person for a simple and functional vacation fit inspo. Ranging from blue, white, beige to black, keep the colour palette strictly in the cooler tones and let your basic fits make a statement.