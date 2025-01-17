From pink saree to boudoir dressing: Kriti Sanon's style diary

Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe reflects an eclectic mix of trends, often balancing bold statements with understated elegance. While her styling occasionally leans towards the predictable, her ability to experiment keeps her looks fresh. Here’s a closer look at recent outfits that showcase her diverse fashion choices:

Kriti Sanon’s wardrobe reflects an eclectic mix of trends

A burst of color

Kriti Sanon opts for a vibrant floral midi dress from Label Nobo, featuring a sweetheart neckline and flared silhouette. The playful mix of colors—pink, green, blue, and yellow—adds a refreshing, summery vibe, while she pairs the look with comfy Dior slides and chic tinted sunglasses.

Perfect in pink

Draped in a stunning hot pink saree by Manish Malhotra, Kriti channels desi glam. The saree features a lightweight chiffon fabric with a sequin border, paired with a heavily embroidered sequin blouse. She complements the look with subtle makeup, leaving her hair in soft waves for a graceful yet modern Indian wedding style.

Luxe elegance

Looking every bit regal, Kriti dons an embroidered ivory co-ord set by Mishru, consisting of a sleeveless cropped top and flared trousers adorned with intricate floral details. The ensemble is elevated by a matching dupatta draped like a cape, statement earrings, and neutral makeup.

Boudoir babe

Designed by Aadnevik, Kriti’s strapless black jumpsuit oozes sultry style. The intricate lacework on the bodice, coupled with subtle shimmering embellishments, catches the light beautifully, while the structured silhouette perfectly accentuates her figure. Black pointed heels and delicate drop earrings complete the look, exuding timeless evening elegance. Soft waves and minimal makeup enhance the overall allure.

Regal fusion

Kriti Sanon embraces modern tradition in a deep red Kunal Rawal saree paired with a textured high-neck blouse featuring sharp tailoring and a sleek silhouette. The monochromatic outfit is styled with statement stud earrings, a neatly tied bun, and pointed heels, balancing sophistication with boldness. The rich color and contemporary details make this ensemble a showstopper.