From Tabu to Yami Gautam, everyone is obsessed with velvet ethnic wear

If there’s one fabric owning the celeb-fashion charts this season, it’s velvet — lush, regal, and instantly camera-ready. Bollywood’s style set is reaching for jewel tones, intricate embroideries and fluid silhouettes that make even the simplest ethnic look feel rich. From sarees and anarkalis to kaftans and draped co-ords, stars are proving that velvet is a winter wedding favourite. Here’s how celebs are serving major velvet inspiration and how you can recreate their luxe looks at home. From Sreeleela to Saba Azad, velvet is the newest ethnic fashion obsession Pretty in peacock

Sreeleela stunned in a peacock-blue velvet drape-sharara set by Sureena Chowdhri, letting the dramatic drape and plush texture do all the talking. She styled the ensemble with statement earrings and kohl-rimmed eyes to keep the focus on the rich jewel-tone outfit. To recreate this look at home, pick a velvet co-ord or draped sharara in a deep blue or teal, pair it with bold earrings, and keep your makeup clean and hair polished for that luxe vibe. Kaftan couture

Sobhita Dhulipala donned an opulent Noori Kaftan by Sureena Chowdhri, featuring rich velvet adorned with embellishment. She paired the kaftan with statement earrings, a sleek braided updo, and soft glam makeup featuring smoky eyes, sculpted cheeks, and a muted lip that kept the focus on the outfit’s rich detailing. To recreate this look at home, opt for a velvet kaftan or straight-cut kurta in a deep jewel tone, add one striking pair of earrings, pull your hair back into a neat bun, and go for smoky eyes. Velvet overload

Saba Azad opted for a striking Heena Kochhar velvet set, featuring a blue velvet kurta paired with velvet green trousers that added contrast. She finished the look with earrings, curls, gold heels, and a chunky ring, keeping the accessories bold but balanced against the ornate embroidery. If you want a similar look, mix different tones for your kurta and trousers, add metallic heels, and style your hair in loose curls. Green with envy

Yami proves minimal styling can still steal the show.

Yami Gautam stunned in a rich emerald green velvet saree set by Devnaagri, letting the luxurious fabric and gold-embroidered border take centre stage. She kept the accessories understated with minimal jewellery and soft loose waves and a glowing makeup look that highlighted her natural features. If you want a similar look, pick a deep-tone velvet saree, pair it with subtle gold jewellery, and style your hair in soft blow-dried waves for that effortless elegance. Velvet throne

Tabu turns brown velvet into pure royalty