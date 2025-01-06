From Zendaya to Selena Gomez: Best beauty looks at the 82nd Golden Globes 2025

The 82nd edition of the Golden Globes has just rolled out and A-listers of Hollywood strutted the red carpet in their best looks. With a lot of glamour, glitz, and fashion to take in, the stars of film and television went all out with glam beauty looks. With an abundance of chic fashion being captured, it was the makeup and hair that enhanced the whole extravaganza. And this time, Old Hollywood glam and vintage looks took centre stage. Here is a list of the best beauty looks from the starry event. The best beauty looks at the 82nd Golden Globes

Emma Stone's shiny pixie

Not the only brunette at the show but the one who took everyone by surprise. Emma Stone debuted her chic pixie-cut hair on the red carpet and complementing that, she opted for minimal glam. With a dewy base, nude lip shade and eyeshadow, she knew how to steal the show with simplicity.

Zendaya's old Hollywood glam

Zendaya channelled old Hollywood glamour by styling her hair in a curled bob. For her makeup, she went for a soft base, a mauve-pink lip shade, winged eyeliner and nude eyeshadow to stitch her vintage look together.

Elle Fanning's flushed cheeks

Going for a winter flush, Elle opted for rosy pink cheeks, a soft blurred red lip shade and eyeliner to accentuate her eyes. Her hair has been styled in an elegant, side-swept bun an for updated Old Hollywood look.

Ariana Grande's soft vintage hair

Ariana Grande was a personified Regency-era princess for her look giving major Bridgerton vibes. She went for soft pink cheeks, a light yellow eyeshadow shade to match her pale yellow dress, a brown floating eyeliner and a nude brown lip shade. Finally, she styled her hair in her signature high ponytail and slicked her bangs to the side.

Selena Gomez's Cinderella-esque look

Selena Gomez was channelling modern-day Cinderella at the show as she opted for a dewy base and a smokey eyeshadow, balancing her look. A winged eyeliner added the extra drama while pink blush added colour to her icy blue ensemble. She styled her hair in an old Hollywood glam chic side part style.