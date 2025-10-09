Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Get, set, red-dy for Karwa Chauth

    Red has been the colour of Karwa Chauth for ages, but your outfit doesn't have to be stuck in the past. Take inspiration from celebrities, whether it's classic sarees or modern styles with contemporary drapes and silhouettes, to give tradition a fresh twist

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 6:50 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Classic red saree

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Pick a red saree to slay just like Rani Mujerji. The golden border adds festive flair, the silk's sheen keeps it regal. Pair it with gold jewellery of your choice to complete the look.

    Slip into tradition

    A slip dress might be contemporary, but add a sheer stole, and it transitions instantly into festive wear. Diana Penty's outfit is perfect for women who want to honour tradition while keeping the silhouette chic. Style it with statement earrings, statement bangles and minimal makeup.

    All that glitters in red

    For something edgy, take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty Kundra's head-turning merlot look. Go for a shiny, studded blouse and style with a muted choker that doesn't overpower the blouse.

    Textured elegance

    Take notes from Sonam A Kapoor and opt for a crushed silk ensemble, where texture does all the work. A silk-draped dupatta adds a sculptural element, and paired with traditional jewellery, it rounds off the whole fit. Add a haathphool to make your mehndi pop.

    Radiant in red

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns in red
    Shanaya Kapoor stuns in red

    To stay comfortable, go the Shanaya Kapoor way in a silk kurta sharara set. The sheen of the fabric keeps it festive without needing heavy embellishment. Style a look like this with statement studs and cocktail rings, and keep makeup minimal.


    Compiled by Jatan Kalra.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Get, Set, Red-dy For Karwa Chauth
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Get, Set, Red-dy For Karwa Chauth
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes