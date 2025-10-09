Get, set, red-dy for Karwa Chauth

Pick a red saree to slay just like Rani Mujerji. The golden border adds festive flair, the silk's sheen keeps it regal. Pair it with gold jewellery of your choice to complete the look.
Slip into tradition
A slip dress might be contemporary, but add a sheer stole, and it transitions instantly into festive wear. Diana Penty's outfit is perfect for women who want to honour tradition while keeping the silhouette chic. Style it with statement earrings, statement bangles and minimal makeup.
All that glitters in red
For something edgy, take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty Kundra's head-turning merlot look. Go for a shiny, studded blouse and style with a muted choker that doesn't overpower the blouse.
Textured elegance
Take notes from Sonam A Kapoor and opt for a crushed silk ensemble, where texture does all the work. A silk-draped dupatta adds a sculptural element, and paired with traditional jewellery, it rounds off the whole fit. Add a haathphool to make your mehndi pop.
Radiant in red
To stay comfortable, go the Shanaya Kapoor way in a silk kurta sharara set. The sheen of the fabric keeps it festive without needing heavy embellishment. Style a look like this with statement studs and cocktail rings, and keep makeup minimal.
Compiled by Jatan Kalra.