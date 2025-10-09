Get, set, red-dy for Karwa Chauth

Pick a red saree to slay just like Rani Mujerji. The golden border adds festive flair, the silk's sheen keeps it regal. Pair it with gold jewellery of your choice to complete the look.

A slip dress might be contemporary, but add a sheer stole, and it transitions instantly into festive wear. Diana Penty's outfit is perfect for women who want to honour tradition while keeping the silhouette chic. Style it with statement earrings, statement bangles and minimal makeup.