Guava girl summer is taking over beauty and everyone wants it

Blueberry milk nails had their moment in spring. Dark cherry lips brought the drama in winter. But now, a new fruit is taking over. Guava Girl Summer is here and it is turning the beauty world into a tropical daydream in shades of coral pink and soft blush. Celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Laura Harrier and Hailey Bieber are embracing the look with glowing blushes and playful guava-pink nails.

This is the kind of beauty that feels like warm sunlight on skin. Think glowing cheeks, juicy lips, and that golden glow that makes everything look a little softer.

The colour sits somewhere between peach and pink, and it flatters every skin tone without trying too hard. For instance, Jacqueline Fernandez is wearing a dress in a guava shade with matching guava-toned makeup.

The celebrity stamp of approval is already in. Hailey Bieber is leaning into guava blush for a natural flush, while Megan Thee Stallion is all about those shiny guava-pink nails with a playful twist. The vibe is glossy, sun-kissed and easy.

Mumbai-based content creator Shruti Bakshi says it is not just about makeup. “Guava pink makes you look alive and glowing even on no-makeup days," she says. “It is the kind of shade that works no matter what I am doing, whether I am off to work or catching up over brunch.”

Guava is not staying in the makeup bag either. It has bloomed into sheer dresses and flowy co-ords in breezy tropical tones.

Models off-duty are pairing it with luminous skin and minimal makeup that still makes a statement.

How to embrace it?

Designer Shruti Sancheti suggests keeping things soft and unfussy. “Guava tones are easy to wear and look beautiful with beige or white. They give just the right pop of colour without taking over,” she says. To channel the look, go for a pink dress or coral separates with a fresh gloss and peachy blush across the cheeks and nose.

"You can try it by using a peachy blush on your cheeks, a pink gloss on your lips and a light coral or rose gold eyeshadow on your eyelids," says makeup artist Amita Juneja. Moreover, keep nails short and shiny in guava shades. Add pearl earrings or gold hoops for that easy beachy finish.