Hooked on beauty: Skincare that snaps and stays on

Skincare is no longer meant to be tucked away. It now hangs from your tote, peeks out from your collar, or snaps onto your wrist, far from makeup pouches and vanity drawers. .Dot and Key’s clip-on sunscreen stick is perfect for commutes (L) and Hailey Rhode Bieber’s viral Rhode lip balm phone case (R)

With a drive towards customisation, brands are honing in on products that you can wear — literally. Wearable beauty is a growing category where makeup and skincare are designed for function as they travel with you and blend with your look for a visual statement.

Packaging is the point

What started out as a playful accessory trend is now a full-blown design shift. While travel pouches for lipsticks and lip balm charms existed, it was model-businesswoman Hailey Rhode Bieber’s viral Rhode lip balm phone case that changed the game.

Then came Victoria Beckham Beauty’s scent necklace, all clean lines and quiet luxury.

Singer Rihanna’s Fenty soon followed with a capsule version of its gloss oil, designed to clip onto bags. From blush tube rings to fragrance-filled pendants and hand cream disguised as a bracelet, there has been no shortage of innovation.

Brands closer to home are also taking notes. Dot and Key, for example, launched a clip-on sunscreen stick that’s perfect for any commute, while Gush Beauty introduced a charm-like case that could easily be mistaken for a cute keychain, but instead holds a handy stick of sunscreen.

LoveChild by Masaba also has pocket lipsticks that come in a coin pouch-style charm.

Dot and Key co-founder Anisha Agarwal believes this shift is driven by the need for stylish utility. “People want products that look good and fit into their lifestyle. If it’s part of your outfit, you’re more likely to use it,” she says. And that is key. From balms that clip to your keys or a sunblock that lives on your tote, wearable formats turn skincare into a habitual practice.

Gen Z says ‘yes’ to personality

It might be practical, but for the young segment of consumers, wearable beauty is also emotional. The market trends are clear: Gen Z wants products that are expressive, visible and personal. And that translates to skincare, too.

For influencer Srishti Garg, wearable beauty adds a sense of ownership. “It feels like I am carrying something that represents me. These are not just products. They are tiny reflections of who I am,” she says. Fellow creator Rida Tharana echoes the sentiment. “Beauty that travels with you is the future,” she muses, adding, “If something can look good, feel good, and make life easier while hanging off my bag, that is exactly the kind of product I want more of.”

Make it your own

With each piece, wearable becomes part of your routine and your aesthetic. And it’s surprisingly easy to create one at home. To make your own, choose a travel-sized lip balm, sunscreen or roll-on perfume. Use a ribbon, hair tie or elastic loop to secure it, then slip it onto a keyring or clip, add a charm or beads if you like.

Take inspo from beauty creator Swati Chauhan: “I style my essentials the way I would my jewellery. A tinted balm with a velvet ribbon becomes a tote charm. For belt loops, I use gold key rings to clip on a mini blush stick; I’ve also repurposed a small silk coin pouch to hold my perfume.”