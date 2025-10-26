How Indian designers are reimagining the bridal veil

The trend for the contemporary Indian bride is maximalist, focusing on opulently embroidered and heavily bejewelled veils that don’t just complete the ensemble—they become the star of the show. “Moving beyond simple borders, modern bridal veils, or dupattas, are being re-envisioned as wearable works of art, offering a grand, cinematic entrance that sets the tone for the entire celebration,” opines designer Rina Dhaka.

Veil is indeed the final adornment that completes a bridal ensemble and this wedding season, the humble veil has transformed from a traditional covering to the ultimate statement piece. From Manish Malhotra to Falguni Shane Peacock, almost every bridal couture designers’ focus this season is on the veil. Bejewelled veils designed by Falguni Shane Peacock feature emerald stones giving the illusion of vintage jewels, while Manish has gone heavy on aari and zardozi embroidery work, thereby reviving heritage crafts for the veil.

“Beyond text, bridal veils are now featuring bespoke motifs—from delicate butterflies and blooming 3D floral appliqués to celestial patterns—making each piece truly one-of-a-kind,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

The bejewelled veil is no longer just an accessory, it has become a cherished piece of bespoke wearable art that narrates the bride’s journey and her love story, to be treasured for generations to come. This wedding season, the veil is unequivocally claiming its place in the spotlight.

“The modern bride is looking for something beyond the Vedic verses and the couples’ initials on the veil and designers are definitely catering to this demand with utter chicness for the brides to make a statement on their D-day,” says designer Nachiket Barve.