How to style your sequins (without overdoing it)

The 79th Tony Awards took place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, bringing Broadway’s biggest night to life with a mix of powerhouse performances, emotional wins, and, of course, a seriously elevated blue carpet moment. Celebrities showed up in full force, but instead of going all-out in predictable red carpet fashion, one of the most standout shifts was how sequins were approached. Sequins weren’t just thrown on for impact but they were styled with restraint, paired with cleaner silhouettes and sharper contrasts.

(L-R) Actor Lea Michele in Michael Kors, actor Lesley Manville in custom Loewe.