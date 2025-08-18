Is Tagar Jaal the hottest bridal trend of the season?

Recently, actor Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a one-of-its kind Tagar Jaal saree with a sheer netted overlay featuring a floral jaal design. The style went instantly viral on social media with fashion aficionados praising her for the look. Designed by Delhi-based Karan Torani, the saree texture mimicked hand-beaded couture. A while ago actor Ananya Panday too made a case for floral Tagar Jaal by styling it like a veil. But it all started last year when people saw this pholon ki chadar dupatta look on Radhika Merchant on her Haldi. Ananya Panday, Jahnvi Kapoor, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in Tagar Jaal.

Tagar comes from pinwheel flowers or crape jasmine and jaal is a net-like design. Some designers are making use of real crape jasmine for creating the dupattas or veils, while others are taking inspiration from these sacred flower and creating the designs with the help of waste fabrics.

“In South Indian culture, the craft of floral stringing is not just decorative—it is devotional. The Tagar Ki Chadar, or floral veil, is a sacred art form: flowers handwoven into cascading patterns, worn over hair, across shoulders, or held above a bride. It’s in this meditative, ancestral act of making—of knotting, binding, assembling—that the flower transcends beauty and becomes legacy. It is also this visual language that has come to define the global iconography of the Malayali woman—elegant, fragrant, grounded in ritual, and ethereal in spirit,” says designer Karan Torani, who recently dressed up actor Jahnvi Kapoor in his interpretation of Tagar Jaal design.

It is safe to say that the Tagar Jaal is going to be a big bridal trend this year.

“The modern brides want their wedding designs to be steeped in tradition with the allure of modernity, and the floral design idea comes with a whisper of tradition,” says designer Rina Dhaka.

“While styling the Tagar Jaal in any form- be it a saree, veil of dupatta, opt for minimal jewellery. You can either pick beaded jewellery pieces from the same floral family but elements of gold, silver or diamond with with Tagar Jaal with make the look unflattering, ” suggests stylist Isha Bhansali.