The Chanel 25 is taking over wardrobes AND the It-Girl bag status: Is the Hermès Kelly's legacy up for competition?

The trademark quilt, gold-tinted hardware, a super-chic hob cut and a choice between small, medium, large across a range of strong hues and pastel palettes — the Chanel 25 is THE It-Girl bag of the year. And it doesn't really feel like its growing-by-the-second clout is likely to be surpassed by any number of new chic launches, at least this fashion calendar. Ananya Panday, Jennie, Dua Lipa are proof of Chanel 25's rising status as the It-Girl bag(Photos: Instagram)

Now of course it takes years and even decades for a launch to transcend 'classic' territory. But the true and blue fashion-aligned demographic knows, and agrees, that the Chanel 25 very much carries the aura of that cushy Midas touch that'll help it seamlessly weather many a fashion seasons.

It was officially launched in campaigns featuring Jennie and Dua Lipa, shot by David Sims and filmed by Gordon von Steiner — Dua even colour-coded a black Chanel 25 to the Chanel haute couture show held earlier this year in January. Now while celeb-endorsed social currency, especially when it comes to trend pushing doesn't REALLY count for much in an ecosystem which essentially runs off of validation on the gram and bourgeoning visibility on adjacent platforms. BUT, the hullabaloo around the Chanel 25 definitely feels more organic — and the best part is, that this is just because.

Speaking of the larger luxe flow of luxury bags which have achieved It-Girl status, each cut and its adjoining legacy actually speaks to micro-strains of personally curated aesthetics. After all, luxury buying, at least for everybody but the uber-rich is about personal resonance. And there are way more contendors up for consideration than just the Hermès Birkin or the Hermès Kelly. But for the sake of a slightly more contemporary comparison, we will stick to the legacy of the latter Hermès baby.

The mini Kelly for one, saw quite the boom in visibility around Fall last year. In much more exciting colours and a very 'I'm too cool to care' vibe, its resurgence can very well be linked to it representing the vibe of the current generation of luxury-toting one-percenters. But the commotion seems to have faded as Winter turned to Spring, save for a few head-turning appearances.

In the Indian context, Ananya Panday was just announced as the first-ever Chanel brand ambassador for and from India — not very surprising given her very enviable portfolio of brand contracts. But Chanel is unequivocally the most high profile of the lot. The understandably excited post by Ananya announcing the same, also carries one-too-many peaks at her own Chanel 25.

Coming back to the Chanel versus Hermès debate, we doubt absolutely anything can contend with the aura of a painstakingly acquired Hermès Birkin, Only time will tell if the Chanel 25 can overtake that too.