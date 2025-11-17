Jennifer Lopez to Ariana Grande: Red carpet trends that were a hit at the Governors Awards

Los Angeles’ red carpet came alive with stunning trends at the Governors Awards, setting the tone for what promises to be a high-octane awards season. Known as the unofficial kickoff to Hollywood’s months-long fashion marathon, the evening saw stars experimenting with bold silhouettes, archival glamour, trending aesthetics and unexpected colour stories. Here is what we thought were the standout trends.
The two-toned drama
Jennifer Lopez dialled up the drama in a two-tone metallic silver-and-black ballgown with a corseted bodice, paired with black velvet opera gloves
Old-school glam
Zoey Deutch channelled old-school Hollywood in a structured cream gown with front buttons and a dramatic black cape tied at the waist like a belt
Think pink
Ariana Grande leaned into Glinda-core in an archival blush-pink gown featuring an asymmetrical silhouette, ruched detailing and jewelled accents on the waist and shoulders.
Structured princess
Anya Taylor-Joy floated in like a modern princess in a sheer white gown with a delicate cape and sculpted shapewear, creating a soft, ethereal silhouette
Collared tie
Jacob Elordi is the man of the moment in an oversized black blazer and trousers, highlighted by a white shirt whose exaggerated collar doubled as a built-in tie
Coffeecore in action
Jeremy Strong embraced the ‘coffeecore’ palette with a monochrome light-brown blazer, shirt and trousers, topped off with a matching bow tie for a warm, earthy finish