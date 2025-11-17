Edit Profile
    Jennifer Lopez to Ariana Grande: Red carpet trends that were a hit at the Governors Awards

    At the Governors Awards, celebrities dazzled on the red carpet with standout styles. Take a look.

    Published on: Nov 17, 2025 2:00 PM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    Los Angeles’ red carpet came alive with stunning trends at the Governors Awards, setting the tone for what promises to be a high-octane awards season. Known as the unofficial kickoff to Hollywood’s months-long fashion marathon, the evening saw stars experimenting with bold silhouettes, archival glamour, trending aesthetics and unexpected colour stories. Here is what we thought were the standout trends.

    Spotting trends at the Governors Awards 2025 red carpet.
    Spotting trends at the Governors Awards 2025 red carpet.

    The two-toned drama

    Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez dialled up the drama in a two-tone metallic silver-and-black ballgown with a corseted bodice, paired with black velvet opera gloves

    Old-school glam

    Zoey Deutch
    Zoey Deutch

    Zoey Deutch channelled old-school Hollywood in a structured cream gown with front buttons and a dramatic black cape tied at the waist like a belt

    Think pink

    Ariana Grande
    Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande leaned into Glinda-core in an archival blush-pink gown featuring an asymmetrical silhouette, ruched detailing and jewelled accents on the waist and shoulders.

    Structured princess

    Anya Taylor-Joy
    Anya Taylor-Joy

    Anya Taylor-Joy floated in like a modern princess in a sheer white gown with a delicate cape and sculpted shapewear, creating a soft, ethereal silhouette

    Collared tie

    Jacob Elordi
    Jacob Elordi

    Jacob Elordi is the man of the moment in an oversized black blazer and trousers, highlighted by a white shirt whose exaggerated collar doubled as a built-in tie

    Coffeecore in action

    Jeremy Strong
    Jeremy Strong

    Jeremy Strong embraced the ‘coffeecore’ palette with a monochrome light-brown blazer, shirt and trousers, topped off with a matching bow tie for a warm, earthy finish

