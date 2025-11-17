Jennifer Lopez to Ariana Grande: Red carpet trends that were a hit at the Governors Awards

Los Angeles’ red carpet came alive with stunning trends at the Governors Awards, setting the tone for what promises to be a high-octane awards season. Known as the unofficial kickoff to Hollywood’s months-long fashion marathon, the evening saw stars experimenting with bold silhouettes, archival glamour, trending aesthetics and unexpected colour stories. Here is what we thought were the standout trends.

Spotting trends at the Governors Awards 2025 red carpet.