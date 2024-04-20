Joey King's baby blue Versace set and socks with heels combo is Gen Z-coded

Of late, Hollywood stars are taking their press tour games up a notch. Taking inspiration from their reel-life characters, actors are giving their fans and the audience a hint of what they can expect from the new projects they are promoting. With a no-holds-bar approach, actor Joey King of the Kissing Booth franchise fame has recently been making several public appearances as she is prompting Hulu’s mini-series, We Were The Lucky Ones. Starring Logan Lerman and Sam Woolf in the lead roles, this show follows a Jewish family, who were separated at the beginning of World War II and are determined to survive the Holocaust and reunite. Joey King in an all blue Versace set(Instagram)

It's all in the details for Joey King(Instagram)

For her recent appearance in Los Angeles, USA, the 24-year-old slipped into a cute vintage-looking baby blue Versace set that was Gen-Z coded. She paired the blue and white checkered pattern mini skirt with a two-piece knitwear. Both the baby blue sweater and the inner top had white floral embroidery and scalloped edging, which was reminiscent of something a working woman would've worn during war efforts. While giving grandma-core, it still managed to look cute and feminine.

The actor also wore a Versace ring and carried a matching blue mini bag. Adding to the cutesy look, King let her shoulder-length hair hang straight and added a blue bow to it. Keeping the makeup to a minimum, she wore a nude pink lipstick and a brown

Socks with heels, say what??

Jumping on the 80’s trend, King wore her Dolce&Gabbana high-heeled silver shoes with light blue socks. While this trend has seen a resurgence with luxury brand MiuMiu bringing it back on their runways, this pairing isn’t new.

Joey King wore socks with her sliver Dolce&Gabbana heels(Instagram)

Fashion enthusiasts on social media are experimenting with wearing socks in different ways. One of the most common styles is to wear frilly and feminine socks with more masculine shoes like boots and combat shoes while allowing them to slightly peek out.

Marriage and youth

King, who recently got married, to long-time partner, director Steven Piet, recently opened up about some of the comments she received about getting married at a young age. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, she said the people closest to her didn’t give her any pushback “at all” and were “stocked”. "I've been in a world in which I've been exposed to adulthood. I had a mortgage by the time I was 14," King said. "Responsibility makes you grow up a little bit faster.” The couple exchanged their vows in Spain in September 2023 and got engaged a year before in 2022.

Joey King and Steven Piet(Instagram)

She went on to say that her grandmother got married when she was 18, so “it was so normal back then." The Kissing Booth actor added, "If someone got married at 24 when my grandma was 18, they'd be like, 'What is taking her so long?' So it's all relative, and everyone's different." King added that she takes all the marriage advice she has been receiving with "a grain of salt”, since she knows that “every single person is different."