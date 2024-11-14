Menu Explore
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Kareena Kapoor to Isha Ambani: Best dressed at Tira’s Mumbai launch

ByNavya Sharma
Nov 14, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Mumbai's Jio World Plaza hosted the Tira luxury flagship store launch on November 13, 2024. Bollywood celebrities dazzled in high-fashion looks.

Mumbai saw glam and glitz at the Tira event in Mumbai,  where celebrities attended the unveiling of its luxury flagship store at Jio World Plaza. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the fashion industry, turning the night into a style spectacle. From Isha Ambani to Mira Rajput, the event saw some of the memorable looks.  Have a dekko. 

The event was a star-studded celebration, with top Bollywood celebrities showcasing stunning fashion on the peach carpet. (Hindustan Times)
The event was a star-studded celebration, with top Bollywood celebrities showcasing stunning fashion on the peach carpet. (Hindustan Times)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shines in YSL

Kareena brought a touch of vintage glam to the event(Hindustan Times )
Kareena brought a touch of vintage glam to the event(Hindustan Times )

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a memorable entrance in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent look from 2002, originally designed by Tom Ford. Known for her timeless style, Kareena brought a touch of vintage glam to the event. The dress, once controversial in the fashion world, was elegantly worn by Kareena, who shared the look on social media with the caption, “Date night in vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002, by Tom Ford.”

 

Isha Ambani exudes elegance in Giorgio Armani

 

Isha Ambani is custom Giorgio Armani suit.
Isha Ambani is custom Giorgio Armani suit.

Isha Ambani, known for her refined fashion choices, arrived in a custom lavender satin suit by Giorgio Armani. The sophisticated suit embodied both modern style and classic elegance. The polished look was for sure a highlight of the evening.

Shalini Passi dazzles in a grey dress

 

Shalini Passi chose a grey satin ruffle dress.(Hindustan Times)
Shalini Passi chose a grey satin ruffle dress.(Hindustan Times)

Adding to the mix, art patron Shalini Passi chose a grey satin ruffled dress, complete with intricate frills, cutouts and sheer balloon sleeves. With an asymmetrical hemline and embellished pumps, Shalini’s look rendered a playful yet elegant touch to the event. And yes, we absolutely loved her alien face bag.

Mira Kapoor wows in a sparkling Paris Georgia

 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput(Hindustan Times)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput(Hindustan Times)

Mira Rajput posed with her husband Shahid Kapoor. She captivated onlookers in a sparkling green sequin dress by Paris Georgia and crystal buckle pumps by Amina Muaddi.

Tripti Dimri rocks red Saint Laurent

 

Tripti Dimri in a Saint Laurent red latex dress.(Hindustan Times)
Tripti Dimri in a Saint Laurent red latex dress.(Hindustan Times)

The star of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Tripti Dimri, made a bold statement in a striking Saint Laurent red latex dress. The fitted dress, featuring a high neckline and racerback design, was paired with red stockings and shoes, giving Tripti a powerful, standout look.

 

