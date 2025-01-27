Kartik Research to Rkive City: Indian fashion's dominance on International ramp

Indian designers and models ruled the roost at the recently concluded Milan and Paris Fashion Week for Men. From Rkive City making its debut at Milan Fashion Week with a fashion film to more than a dozen Indian male models storming the ramp for brands like Giorgio Armani, Qasimi, Louis Vuitton and Issey Miyake, Indian representation is at its most prominent level. Indian designers and models stole the spotlight at Milan, Paris Fashion Weeks.

Rkive City’s debut at Milan Fashion Week

Known for upcycling denims, Delhi-based label Rkive City by Ritwik Khanna made its digital debut at Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W25. The digital debut presented a compelling fashion film by Neel Soni. For the fashion film, members of the Ramathra conservation team were selected to model the clothes.

Rkive City made a debut at Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W25 with their collection, Arkivum.

The designer wanted to show how humans and nature coexist harmoniously in a thriving ecosystem. The entire collection was reconstructed using post consumer garments.

Dhruv Kapoor’s show at Milan Fashion week

Dhruv Kapoor reimagined India’s rich sartorial heritage where he blended maximalist elements with minimalist sensibilities. Handmade floral prints, inspired by the traditional Ajrakh block-printing technique, evoked nostalgia while being reimagined with a contemporary twist.

The intricate patterns connected India’s rich textile heritage with modern design. Long hair, a symbol of identity and vitality, adorned with flowers and red ribbon tapes, emerged as a prominent motif in prints and handcrafted embroideries. The collection also featured playful graphics inspired by Indian highway signage and everyday objects, blending local visual culture with global street style.

Kartik Research at Paris Fashion Week

Kartik Kumra became the first Indian designer to appear on the Paris men’s schedule last year.

Kartik Kumra’s debut at Paris Fashion Week was a remarkable milestone.

And this year, he not only presented his new collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, but also launched his first book for the label. For a 24-year-old to achieve such a feat is quite commendable.

Indian models shine

Both the international fashion week’s had a slew of Indian male models walk the ramp for the biggest brands like Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and Qasimi. Most of the male models who made their debut at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week Men’s had their walk.

Saurang Sharma for Blue Marble at Paris Fashion Week.

While Nakul Bhardwaj and Deepak Gupta sauntered down the ramp for Louis Vuitton, Shubham Vaidkar walked the runway for Giorgio Armani.

Deepak Gupta for Louis Vuitton and Jainil for Kartik Research. (L-R)

The other Indian male models who walked the runway at Paris and Milan Fashion Week were Varun Mohit for Kolor, Saurang Sharma for Blue Marble, Ram Kumar for Fengchenwang, Jainil for Kartik Research and Pierre-Louis Mascia among others.