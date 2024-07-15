Kate Middleton spotted at Wimbledon 2024: From Alexander McQueen to Balmain, explore the Princess' best fashion moments

Amid her ongoing cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton has finally made her annual appearance on the courts of Wimbledon. Accompanied by her daughter, 9-year-old Charlotte and Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton, they watched the much-anticipated men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic from the Royal Box at the Centre Court. Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits through the years

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2024

Kate, as usual, was decked in her finest formals sporting a royal purple courtside dress by the British brand, Safiyaa. The dress retails for £1,295 and the princess paired it with a set of gold hoops and her uniform black-purple bow brooch which has a history of its own! When Kate took over the patronage of the All England Club from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, this bow tie pin became a staple in her Wimbledon outfits. Featuring the club's colours, it symbolizes the honour and responsibility bestowed upon her.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon 2011

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time Kate has stolen the show with her immaculately styled courtside fits. The Princess has handed out the winner's trophy every year, as patron of the All England Club; but her attendance spans many years before that. Here she is in a summery white dress by Temperley London in 2011, one of her first all-white moments as a newlywed.

Kate wearing an all-white shirt dress at Wimbledon 2019

In 2019, Kate stunned with another all-white Wimbledon ensemble. Dressed in a white Suzannah dress and classic black Gianvito Rossi pumps, the Princess paired her look with a pair of gold earrings and the Alexander McQueenraffia Wicca bag.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2021

At the Wimbledon 2021 Men's final, Kate was spotted in a chic blush-pink crêpe midi Beulah London dress paired with nude heels and a stunning yet subtle Josef clutch bag. A feminine pick that was easy on the eyes and showcased how the Princess uses subtle colours to make a statement.

Princess of Wales at Wimbledon 2022

Another win off the court for the Princess of Wales was established when she showed up in the epitome of the quiet luxury, summer dress. This white and navy polka-dot ensemble by Alessandra Rich paired with her classic Cartier watch was a look for the books.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2023

A fashionista favourite has to be this preppy white pleated skirt paired with a mint green double-breasted Balmain blazer, straight from an 80s musical. She paired it with white, leather Gianvito Rossi court shoes and knotted pearl drop earrings that finished the outfit with that quintessential elegance she is known to embody.

Kate Middleton at the Wimbledon 2023 Ladies’ Final

Another outfit that stole the show was this Chanel-tweed-inspired Self Portrait dress in a gorgeous light green, truly her colour of the season. The dress made its debut in the 2023 Ladies’ Final match between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

And those are all of her most iconic Wimbledon looks over the past few years. Tell us, which one was your favourite?