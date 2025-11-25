Trend alert! Men embrace heritage dressing with choga

With the wedding season on in full swing, men are looking beyond the predictable achkans or sherwanis by taking the traditional route and opting for designs that the Indian royals would luxuriate in. And the latest fad men are enamoured by are the century-old silhouette called choga that is being reinterpreted by Indian designers. From Re-ceremonial to Heena Kochhar, designers are breathing new life into this aristocratic attire. Is it time to ditch kurta for the royal choga?

This stately silhouette became a prominent feature in the wardrobes of Indian royals and aristocrats during the Mughal era and the early 19th century. Choga is basically a loose-fitting, open-fronted robe worn as an outer garment in central Asia, Russia, North Africa, and the Indian subcontinent. It has a rich history interwoven.

“Choga is still a newer silhouette in menswear, but it has this old-world charm that people are slowly rediscovering. And honestly, the way women have already embraced heritage fashion, I’m now seeing men do the same. They’re drawn to pieces that look a little dated, that feel meaningful, and that are still incredibly comfortable to wear. There’s this conscious effort, this thoughtfulness, towards reviving the past through what we choose to wear. And the choga, I feel, becomes that easy entry point for men into this whole scene of heritage dressing,” opines designer Heena Kochhar.