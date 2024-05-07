Met Gala 2024: Did THIS colour steal the spotlight?

It's all eye on the Met Gala since last night! The fashion extravaganza has everyone eagerly waiting to see style trends make a splash on the red carpet. And this year the event did not disappoint. With the dress code ‘The Garden of Time’, it was a sartorial treat watch celebrities don outfits with stars and kinetic butterflies on form-fitting gowns, floral trails and more. Among the stunning ensembles, one trend also stood out. It's a colour that a lot of stars chose to wear - beige. So many celebs were seen in gorgeous neutral-hued outfits at the prestigious ball. Singer Tyla (L) in a sand-sculpture beige dress and Jennifer Lopez (R) in her nearly-translucent beige dress made for a stunning appearance on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet (Instagram)

STARS WHO ROCKED THE LOOK

Mindy Kaling chose a stunning sculptural outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta(Instagram)

Mindy Kaling turned heads in her architectural ensemble in the beige by Gaurav Gupta. The strapless gown had several sculptural pieces that went over her head, multiple layers, striking accents and an oh-so-long train.

Jennifer Lopez dripped bling and sparkle in her 'almost see-through Schiaparelli dress that had 2.5 million silver beads(Instagram)

Singer Jennifer Lopez, co-chair at the Met Gala made for another stunning picture in the hue . She rocked the bling in her skin-toned Schiaparelli sparkly gown made with no less than 2.5 million silver bugles and beads! She chose a champagne-coloured clutch and matching heels to complete her look.

You can't help loving how Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth co-ordinated beige looks (Instagram)

Actor Elsa Pataky teamed her look with husband and ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth. She chose a beige Tom Ford dress as she channeled Rapunzel, with her hair in a long braid and a flower crown to go with the look.

Lana Del Ray's custom-made tulle dress by Alexander McQueen had branches across it, a look that even extended into the headpiece (Instagram)

Singer and songwriter Lana Del Ray totally fit in with the theme in her a custom look from Alexander McQueen. Fans were left wondering if she channelled Briar Rose, the other name for Sleeping Beauty as she wore her sartorial interpretation of the theme. Her beige dress had intertwining branches and she wore a had a Goth-like headpiece with it which also held up her veil.

Tyla was every bit glamorous in her 'sand dress' made by Balmain (Instagram)

Singer Tyla -whose first time it was at the Met - exuded an ephemeral vibe in a dress that was a 'sand sculpture' made by the fashion house Balmain. It had sand in three hues with a mix of tiny crystal studs. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace and an an hourglass clutch.