Every Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Gala look as she gears up for her fifth appearance TOMORROW

Her fifth appearance on the hallowed Met steps loading, what better time then, to revisit each of Priyanka Chopra's four Met Gala looks? Wrapped in Ralph Lauren, Dior and Valentino, here's every time desi girl made it to the Met. Ralph Lauren to Valentino: Every Priyanka Chopra Jonas X Met Gala look(Photos: X)

2017: Ralph Lauren

It's legacy of memes precedes the never ending trail of the silhouette, but very few can make an all-beige, no-frills ensemble like Priyanka's Ralph Lauren trench coat gown from the 2017 Met Gala actually work on a red carpet stretch carrying blinding amounts of dazzle and daze. A gravity-defying bun, metallic drop earrings and black ankle boots were the final details of PC's big Met debut.

It's easy to not see the appeal of this look, but it made for quite a smart, out-of-the-box take on the theme of the year, 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between'.

2018: Ralph Lauren again

Opting for Ralph Lauren again, for her second Met appearance the following year but this time, with the razzle and dazzle. After all, the theme, 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', demanded it. Dressed in full-length velvet wine with a softly pleated trail, the jewel-encrusted hood and the bold red lip, was a complete Catholic serve at the red carpet. Simple, sophisticated and alluring as ever.

2019: Dior

Priyanka left no stone unturned to embrace the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme for the 2019 Met Gala, this time switching things up with Dior. The exaggerated perm, a hollow metallic crown, a matching paneled corset, studded tights, and an eccentric-hued ostrich feather-tailed cape wrapping all over her — she really committed to easily one of the Met's most whimsical themes in recent years.

2023: Valentino

For her fourth lap of the Met, Priyanka opted for Valentino. A perfect pick, considering the theme honoured the late visionary Karl Lagerfeld, with the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. The primary silhouette was straightforward — a black evening gown cinched at the waist with a bow, the symmetry trailing into a thigh-high slit. The black faille cape with large-form ruffles and white bows at the elbows, stood perfectly complimented by the white leather gloves, the perfect ode to Karl.

In the next few hours, Priyanka will be arriving at the Met Gala, draped in Balmain and Bulgari — we can barely wait to see!