Metal, charms and hair: This is not your office tie

The tie is suddenly fun again. What used to be a stiff office staple is now one of the coolest accessories on runways, red carpets and street style. Designers and celebs are playing with new shapes, soft fabrics and even jewellery to give this classic piece a modern twist. It changed how people think about neckwear by proving that a tie is sometimes just a visual suggestion. Well, fashion’s interest in reworking the tie did not appear overnight. It started with Alessandro Michele replacing the traditional tie with a scarf for his first collection at Valentino. The bigger push then came from South Korean Canadian designer Hyungwoo Jung and his viral necktie cutout jacket. It has no tie, but the front is carved so sharply that when you button it up, it creates the clean outline of one.

By October, the runways confirmed the shift. Jonathan Anderson placed ties at the centre of his first collection for Dior. At Schiaparelli, the tie turned into a braided hair piece that looked both surreal and sculptural. And at Yves Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello sent out shirts with colour-matched ties tucked behind the second button, which created a subtle I-wore-it-because-I-had-to energy. Brands across the world are also imagining the tie in new materials. At Blonde., the tie is shaped out of metal and worn like jewellery.

Other labels have created curved and sculpted versions that twist slightly or flare at the ends. Celebs have been quick to join the movement. Actor Julia Roberts wore a bejewelled tie with red gemstones, pearls and crystals at the London Film Festival, which instantly gave the trend a glamorous push. Meanwhile, Christopher Briney chose a tie held in place with a buckle.The buckle acted like a tiny accessory on its own and made the tie feel modern and low effort. Indian designers are also adding their voice to the trend. Huemn created a tie from horse hair. Co-founder Pranav Kirti Misra says, “This design came from a wish to explore texture and movement freshly. The line between formal and casual dressing is very fluid now. The focus is on personal expression, and the tie became a great space to play.”