Metal, charms and hair: This is not your office tie
The usual plain ties are on their way out. What’s trending now are bold picks.
The tie is suddenly fun again. What used to be a stiff office staple is now one of the coolest accessories on runways, red carpets and street style. Designers and celebs are playing with new shapes, soft fabrics and even jewellery to give this classic piece a modern twist.
Well, fashion’s interest in reworking the tie did not appear overnight. It started with Alessandro Michele replacing the traditional tie with a scarf for his first collection at Valentino. The bigger push then came from South Korean Canadian designer Hyungwoo Jung and his viral necktie cutout jacket. It has no tie, but the front is carved so sharply that when you button it up, it creates the clean outline of one.
It changed how people think about neckwear by proving that a tie is sometimes just a visual suggestion.
By October, the runways confirmed the shift. Jonathan Anderson placed ties at the centre of his first collection for Dior. At Schiaparelli, the tie turned into a braided hair piece that looked both surreal and sculptural. And at Yves Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello sent out shirts with colour-matched ties tucked behind the second button, which created a subtle I-wore-it-because-I-had-to energy.
Brands across the world are also imagining the tie in new materials. At Blonde., the tie is shaped out of metal and worn like jewellery.
Other labels have created curved and sculpted versions that twist slightly or flare at the ends. Celebs have been quick to join the movement. Actor Julia Roberts wore a bejewelled tie with red gemstones, pearls and crystals at the London Film Festival, which instantly gave the trend a glamorous push. Meanwhile, Christopher Briney chose a tie held in place with a buckle.The buckle acted like a tiny accessory on its own and made the tie feel modern and low effort.
Indian designers are also adding their voice to the trend. Huemn created a tie from horse hair. Co-founder Pranav Kirti Misra says, “This design came from a wish to explore texture and movement freshly. The line between formal and casual dressing is very fluid now. The focus is on personal expression, and the tie became a great space to play.”
Stylists are embracing the shift because it allows people to express themselves without extra effort. Stylist Ayesha Sharma says, “Ties have stopped being uniforms, and that is why everyone is excited about them again. You can pair one with a tank top, slip dress, blazer or even a simple shirt. A bejewelled tie changes the mood, a crochet one adds softness and a metal one acts like jewellery. It lets people dress up without feeling stiff, which is exactly what modern fashion needs.”
How to style it well!
For anyone wanting to try the look, the easiest way to make a tie quirky is to choose a new texture. Crochet, metal, satin, and sculpted shapes stand out immediately. You can also play with placement by wearing it loose, slightly off centre or half tucked behind the buttons. Embellishments such as pearls, stones or metallic trims add drama without effort. You can also borrow from runway styling by pairing a slim tie with a tank top for a cool contrast or layering a wide tie over a slip dress for a soft glam effect. Mixing two ties together also works if the colours complement each other. You can loop a tiny charm on the knot for a personalised touch or fasten the tie with a brooch instead of a knot. Even wearing the tie slightly shorter than usual can create a playful proportion.