Modern mang tikkas from early aughts are having a moment

The late nineties and early aughts were a time when the women in Bollywood would be sporting unique mang tikka designs. With a contemporary spin to the traditional style, these mang tikkas definitely made for a perfect statement accessory. While attending a Diwali party this season, you would have chanced upon the Gen Z girlies rocking this statement accessory over their strapless blouses and slinky, shimmery sarees. These modern mang tikkas are having a moment in fashion again and even the fashionistas are vouching for it. The unique mang tikka designs from the noughties are witnessing a resurgence.

"Women are mostly styling their mang tikkas with western outfits now, thereby giving it a fusion twist. During the early aughts, the traditional lehenga-cholis were getting more contemporarized and styling these mang tikka would make sense. The current resurgence is only because Gen Zs are fixated on the '90s era and they want to relive the fashion moments from that time," says designer Rina Dhaka.

It's pertinent to espouse the right style of mang tikka to complement your outfit. "You can opt for small, delicate tikkas with single strands or simple gemstone pendants like solitaire or pearls that blends more seamlessly with your western clothing. Or pick a slip dress, a cocktail dress to flatter your look," suggests stylist Isha Bhansali.

While a side-parted hairstyle with the mang tikka was a thing in the '90s, doing it now would be blasphemous. "Make sure you part your hair in the middle while styling a modern mang tikka this season," says makeup artist Ashima Kapoor.