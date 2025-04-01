More is more! The rise of the loud luxury trend

The runways have recently witnessed maximalism in full swing of outfits, accessories and footwear. And with the rise of maximalism, luxury has also not been so quiet anymore. For years, quiet luxury reigned supreme— elegance, neutral palettes, and the stealth-wealth aesthetic dominated runways and wardrobes. But fashion’s pendulum has swung, and now, loud luxury is making a grand entrance. Celebrities and consumers alike are now embracing their luxe as they wear as many logos as they can, showing them off in their outfits, which is quite visible to the public, and demand attention. The rise of the loud luxury trend

The rise of the trend

Designers have leaned into maximalism this season, proving that more is indeed more. The Fall/Winter collections from major fashion houses featured oversized bows, voluminous silhouettes, and a fearless clash of prints and textures. With that rise, the trend of loud luxury went hand-in-hand with maximalism.

“I believe that fashion is cyclic, and we always have phases of different trends on the rise. Especially with celebrities who always look for a change, and this is the time for loud luxury,” notes designer Nachiket Barve. He also adds that trends that dominate the runways and are quickly picked up by celebrities continue to trickle down to the common public until it becomes a mass trend for everyone to follow.

The celeb empact

Think the Babani (Snehal and Jyoti) sisters, who recently gained attention for their very over-the-top outfits and accessories during the Chanel show on the streets of Paris. Their outfits are a mix of the loudest logos, whether it's pins or jackets, and their look is the perfect example of loud luxury with maximalism.

Other celebrities like Sydney Sweeney also embraced the trend as she showed off her pastel pink Dior printed minidress, while Cardi B chose a whole Louis Vuittom ensemble on social media. B'town has also taken on the trend as Salman Khan was spotted wearing a full-blown Louis Vuitton blue and black jacket. “”

Style it yourself

If you are someone who is into brand logos slapped all over you, then stylist Karena Vinaik has some tips for styling this trend yourself. “Pair a bold, high-end designer statement jacket with basic jeans and a simple t-shirt. A statement handbag or luxury sneakers can also serve as focal points in a more laid-back outfit. The key is balance – keep the rest of the outfit toned down to let the luxury piece stand out without overwhelming the look,” she shares, adding, “Consider designer bags, like a bold logo-embellished handbag or an eye-catching clutch, which are instantly recognizable. Luxury sneakers or boots with unique designs can elevate casual looks.”

For mixing high-end and high-street pieces to create a loud luxury look, she suggests wearing a designer blazer with high-street trousers or a high-end bag with a casual denim jacket. Opt for neutral or understated colors for the high-street pieces, so they don't distract from the boldness of the luxury items.