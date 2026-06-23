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    Natasha Poonawalla’s cat motif dress is couture drama at its finest

    With sequins, lace, and a cat motif, Natasha Poonawalla delivers a polished couture statement.

    Published on: Jun 23, 2026 6:12 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Natasha Poonawalla leaned into full-blown couture drama with a look that balanced playfulness with precision. She wore a gown from Valentino’s Fall 2025 collection - sheer, sequinned, and intricately hand-embellished. The highlight was a bold cat motif across the bodice, brought to life entirely through beads and sequins.

    Natasha Poonawalla shared pictures of her latest outing
    Natasha Poonawalla shared pictures of her latest outing

    The silhouette stayed sleek and close to the body, while a high lace neckline and sheer full sleeves softened the overall look. She styled it with a pearl mini bag looped around her wrist, keeping things elegant but unexpected. A crystal headband and sharp sunglasses added a modern, slightly cinematic finish that elevated the look from whimsical to sharply fashion-forward.

    STEAL THE STYLE

    • The motif moment: Look for embellished or printed statement dresses with bold, central motifs - animal graphics, surreal faces, or abstract placements
    • Sheer layering: Opt for mesh or lace overlays with high necklines to recreate that couture softness
    • Textures: Sequins, beads, and shimmer fabrics are key. Don’t shy away from shine
    • Accessories: Break the shimmer with a structured clutch or mini bag with pearl or metallic details. Slick hair, statement headband, and sharp sunglasses keep the look polished
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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Natasha Poonawalla’s Cat Motif Dress Is Couture Drama At Its Finest
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Natasha Poonawalla’s Cat Motif Dress Is Couture Drama At Its Finest
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