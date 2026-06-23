Natasha Poonawalla’s cat motif dress is couture drama at its finest

Natasha Poonawalla leaned into full-blown couture drama with a look that balanced playfulness with precision. She wore a gown from Valentino’s Fall 2025 collection - sheer, sequinned, and intricately hand-embellished. The highlight was a bold cat motif across the bodice, brought to life entirely through beads and sequins. Natasha Poonawalla shared pictures of her latest outing

The silhouette stayed sleek and close to the body, while a high lace neckline and sheer full sleeves softened the overall look. She styled it with a pearl mini bag looped around her wrist, keeping things elegant but unexpected. A crystal headband and sharp sunglasses added a modern, slightly cinematic finish that elevated the look from whimsical to sharply fashion-forward.