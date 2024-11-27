The demure-coded all-red bride will never go out of fashion: Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, PC by the fire are proof

There's no telling of what the modern day bride's wedding colour palette is going to be. While pinks and now ivories — the former since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's intimate 2018 nuptials and the latter, specifically since Alia Bhatt's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 — are hardly 'different' now, the boundaries of what screams 'marriage' have no limit. We've seen blues, oranges, greens, buttery yellows, gold, lilac, beige, you name it. So when an all-red bride walks down her aisle, dressed from head to toe in, easily the most traditional hue for the big day, you can't help but have a little moment of realisation of why red will always make for a top-tier bridal moment. Now there's enough inspo on the internet when it comes to the classic gold-embellished red ensembles, irrespective of if you're a bride-to-be or simply daydreaming. What we have for you here instead, are a brigade of all-red brides in recent times, who seamlessly embraced the maximalist colour, albeit with a touch of soft, minimalism. Aditi Rao Hydari to Nayanthara: The all-red bride brigade captures the endless appeal of the most marriage-coded hue(Photos: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari's first set of wedding photos, featured her in an ethereal handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Benarasi tissue dupatta from the archives of the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection. The classic cream and gold combination was understated, perfectly complimenting the minimalist air of her and Siddharth's ceremony.

A second set of wedding photos shared earlier today, featured Aditi significantly switch it up in an all-red ensemble, also from the house of Sabya. What significantly stood out was the block red frame, balanced out by the full face and head of jewellery and the statement embroidered border on the lehenga. Just right.

Nayanthara

For her wedding to the love of her life, Tamil director Vignesh Shivan, lady superstar Nayanthara turned bride in a custom vermillion saree from Monica and Karishma's Jade. The tone-on-tone embroidery on the saree was inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala. Goddess Lakshmi motifs stood embroidered on the sleeves of the conservative blouse as bajubandh. The soft vermillion veil and the satlada haar is what stole the show.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's journey to officially becoming Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a big one. The larger-than-life East meets West events made sure that absolutely no one missed the sartorial drama. Another Sabya moment for the books, the ballgown adjacent lehenga took 110 embroiderers 3,720 hours to make, with breathtaking details like hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and layers of threadwork. Additionally, the waist band of the ensemble was personalised with Nick Jonas and her parents' names.

Shibani Dandekar

Uber cool and chic was the overall vibe as Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made things official. The second Jade by Monica and Karishma piece in this list, the corseted couture number with a beige base and strong red floral motifs, made for an extremely refreshing take on the bridal aesthetic. The soft yet dramatic tulle veil sealed the deal.

Special mention: Deepika Padukone

Just a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video will tell you how heavily gold-coded their Lake Como wedding was. And Deepika embraced multiple changes through the course of her wedding festivities by the Italian lakeside. For her Sindhi pheras however, she let her stacked jewellery do all the talking as she opted for a deep-red Sabyasachi lehenga, sparsely embroidered with minimal gold accents. Balance.

So do you concede to all-red supremacy?