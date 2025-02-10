Nimrat Kaur: It's important to wear what you feel the best in

Actor Nimrat Kaur came to Mumbai from Delhi 20 years back, and while her fashion game has evolved over this span, she recalls things to be simpler when she started. “The world we lived in was very simple and there was not that much attention. Thus, my style evolution or my understanding of fashion kicked in very late in life,” Nimrat Kaur admits. Nimrat in a pearl-white pre-draped saree by Deepa Sondhi. It features a crisscross corset and embroidered pallu. She completes the look with Emerald Halo Earrings from Dillano Jewels.(Photo: Priyank Nandwana )

Coming from an army background, Nimrat saw the women in her family dressing up all prim and proper. “My mother was an army housewife, and my Nani ji always dressed very elegantly. So, I have always seen the women in the house dressed immaculately. But my own style language, I've developed that perhaps five to seven years ago. I realised that my body type is a certain way and there are certain things which I felt mentally drawn to. Now, it's more important to wear what you feel best in, what enhances your features and what kind of makes you look and feel your best. So, I have learnt what not to do and what not to try to do much better over time,” she says.

The actor looks radiant in a monochrome jumpsuit by Meta Manthan with a structured bodice, paired with diamond and pearl ear cuffs from Dillano Jewels| Jewellery: Dillano Jewels(Photo: Priyank Nandwana)

So, what are her fashion dos and don’ts? “Do not try to be anything that you're not and be comfortably dressed as per the weather as I've seen people wear leather boots in the summer. As for the dos, I am a big fan of sunglasses and bags. These are things that subtly change the whole vibe,” she replies.

While her roles have seen her be more rooted, Nimrat likes to get in touch with her glamorous side through photoshoots: “You get to break the mould, see yourself in a different light and it's exciting, because there's only so much you can experiment with on a film. I like to look at myself through the perspective of people I work with. I rarely have any ‘let's not’ or ‘we can't’. That's where I really push myself and I really enjoy that a lot.”

The actor wears a strapless, form-fitting silver gown from Reynu Taandon with intricate floral appliqué and delicate embroidery. She pairs it with a choker from RK Jewellers, featuring a striking tanzanite blue stone Outfit: Reynu Taandon | Jewellery: RK Jewellers (Photo: Priyank Nandwana )

But is she someone who keeps up with fashion trends? “Trends are interesting to observe and if there's something I feel like I can pull off or will look good on me, I'm very happy to experiment. But I really do love the heartland of India for the way the women there carry themselves. They are so original, and they celebrate their roots unknowingly and so effortlessly. I love observing that,” she responds.

Nimrat Kaur dons a black Kota silk saree by Vidhi Singhania, adorned with foil print chinar leaf appliqué, styled with a structured gold breastplate from Suneet Varma | Outfit: Vidhi Singhania (Photo: Priyank Nandwana)

Having completed 11 years in the industry since her highly acclaimed debut film The Lunchbox (2013), Nimrat calls her journey “blessed”. “I've worked with some of the best people in the business, and I have been blessed with a lot of love from the audience, which actually means the most to me. Having not done a lot of work in volume and even then, people connect deeply with everything that they've seen me in, is truly something special. I'm just starting out and each time when I get into something, I feel like there's such a long way to go,” she says.

Ask her if the lesser number of projects in her filmography bother her and she denies it. “I enjoy the feeling of being on a film set and when I'm not working, I go out travelling. I like to rejuvenate myself and come back with renewed energy and a fresh perspective. I don't want to ever feel burnt out or bored of myself. So, I like to keep a balance in life where I keep myself stimulated professionally and personally both,” she ends.

Kaur wears a pearl-white pre-draped saree by Deepa Sondhi, featuring a crisscross corset. The embroidery on the pallu at the waist adds detail, complemented by emerald halo earrings from Dillano Jewels | Outfit: Deepa Sondhi, Jewellery: Dillano Jewels(Photo: Priyank Nandwana)

Creative Director: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Assistant Creative Director: Shweta Sunny

Fashion Editor: Akshay Kaushal

Photographer: Priyank Nandwana

Stylist: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Styling team: Rishita Parmar

Makeup and Hair: Nishi Singh

Production: Zahera Kayanat

Talent Coordinator: Akash Bhatnagar

Draper: Pratibha Manoj Malshetty

Location: The Resort, Malad

PR Agency: Communiqué PR