Lohri 2025| Nimrat Kaur: The theth Punjabi kudi in me comes out on this day

The Punjabi in Nimrat Kaur comes alive on a much bigger scale on Lohri and marking the festival today, the actor shares her excitement with us. “I love Lohri. My Nani ji champions that Lohri movement in our house. She makes almost 150 food packets to distribute to everybody that comes to our house or in the colony and neighbours. So, typically everyone and anyone,” Nimrat Kaur says. Nimrat Kaur channels Lohri vibes in a luxe velvet ensemble by W for Women, paired with statement earrings by Dillano Jewels(Photo: Priyank Nandwana)

Being a foodie, Nimrat's love for Lohri delicacies also bubbles up as she talks about the festival. “My naniji makes this gud ke chawal, which we eat on Lohri. Then there's rewari, gajjak, moongfali, popcorn, and obviously, there's a big bonfire in my naniji's house. We put on some music, just sit around the fire and have the delicious food. Mumma makes sarso ka saag and makke ki roti with white butter and mooli ka salad. My mouth is already salivating,” she says, adding that while her nanaji isn’t alive today, her best memories of the festival are with him and the whole family getting together. “It's all about enjoying the winter with your family and normally it's bitter cold around Lohri in the North. It's such an intimate, beautiful festival. It's so quiet and yet so lovely, I love it.”

Even the fashionista in Nimrat gets to have her moment during the festival: “I wear a velvet suit which is nice and warm, with a nice bright lip colour and beautiful Punjabi earrings. It all just makes me feel so warm and festive,” she shares, adding, “Lohri is such an endearing and cute festival, it's probably the cutest of them all. The theth Punjabi kudi comes out in me on it. I love dressing up traditionally and I feel like there's no better thing than wearing your own traditional outfit on your festivals.”

So, what are her plans for this year’s celebration? “This year, I am shooting in Bikaner. But I am making sure that my cast and everybody on set there is celebrating Lohri, and we are definitely doing something. So, I'll be working and then I'll be celebrating Lohri,” she ends.