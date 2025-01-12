Happy Lohri 2025: 40 best wishes, messages, GIFs, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Happy Lohri 2025: The annual harvest festival of Lohri is celebrated with pomp. It falls a day before the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti. This year, the Punjabi folk festival, which marks the end of the winter solstice, falls on January 13. People celebrate this day by eating sweets, dancing to the beats of dhol, and lighting a sacred bonfire, symbolising fertility, prosperity, and good fortune. If you are celebrating with your loved ones, here is our specially curated list of wishes, images, GIFs and more to share with your friends and family. Happy Lohri 2025: Celebrate the auspicious festival of Lohri with these special wishes, messages, GIFs and more. (Image by Canva)

Happy Lohri 2025 wishes

1. Wishing you and your family all the warmth and happiness on this special occasion of Lohri.

2. I hope this Lohri marks the beginning of happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri to you and your family! (Image by Canva)

3. Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the festive cheer bring a smile to your faces.

4. May this Lohri bring abundance and prosperity to your household.

5. Let's celebrate Lohri with big smiles on our faces and hope for a better future.

6. Lohri is about celebrating the joys, abundance, and prosperity in our lives with unity and togetherness.

7. May the bonfire of Lohri bring warmth, joy, and success into your life. Wishing you and your family a joyous Lohri.

8. I wish that this Lohri brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Happy Lohri!

9. Have a wonderful and joyous Lohri celebration with your loved ones.

10. Have some jaggery and enjoy some sweets with a crunch of peanuts as you sit by the bonfire while enjoying Lohri with friends and family.

May this Lohri add warmth and happiness to your life. (Image by Canva)

Auspicious messages for family

11. May this Lohri bring abundant blessings, a harvest of joy, and success to your home.

12. As the bonfire unites everyone, may this Lohri bring your family and friends closer, filling your hearts with love and laughter.

13. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones. May this festival bring you all closer.

14. Wish you the most auspicious Lohri. Let the sweetness of jaggery and the crunch of popcorn fill your life with happiness.

15. On the auspicious festival of Lohri, may your health bloom like the mustard fields and your life shine as brightly as the bonfire.

16. May your life be as sweet as the festive treats we eat on the auspicious day of Lohri. Happy Lohri, my friend.

17. I wish you and your family endless moments of joy and happiness on this special festival of Lohri.

Happy Lohri 2025. (Image by Canva)

18. Let this Lohri burn away all the negativity and fill your life with hope, positivity, and cheer.

19. I wish that the bonfire of Lohri burns away all your worries and brings warmth and joy to your life.

20. Wishing you endless laughter, good music, and joyous moments this Lohri. Celebrate with a big smile.

Happy Lohri 2025 GIFs

Celebrate Lohri with joy and togetherness.

Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones!

Happy Lohri 2025!

Happy Lohri 2025 Facebook and WhatsApp statuses

21. 🌾 May the warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of jaggery, and the happiness of Lohri fill your life with endless joy. Happy Lohri! 🎉🔥

22. 🌾Let this Lohri bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your loved ones. 🪔🎊

23. 🎉 Til di mithaas, moongfali di khushboo. Lohri da maza, sab de naal choo lo! 🎶🌾

24. 🔥 Burn away all your worries in the Lohri bonfire and embrace a year full of success and happiness. Happy Lohri! 🌟

25. Wishing you a festive and joyous Lohri! 🪔🎊

Happy Lohri 2025 to everyone! (Image by Canva)

26. 🌾 Dhol di thaanv, te gidhe di shaan. Lohri da tyohar kare sab nu khushhaal! 🥁✨

27. 🥜 Til gul khao, Lohri diyaan khushiyan manao!

28. Wishing you and your family a joyous Lohri! 🌟"

29. 🔥 May the flames of Lohri fill you with warmth and happiness. Happy Lohri! 🌾✨"

30. 🎉 On Lohri, dance to the beat of the dhol, enjoy the sweetness of rewari, and create moments to cherish forever. 🥁🌟"

Lohri wishes for friends

31. May this Lohri bring happiness, peace, and good fortune into your life.

32. Sending you warm wishes for a joyful celebration. Happy Lohri to my dearest friend. 🥳🔥

33. Grateful for another year of love, laughter, and memories. Let’s make this Lohri extra special. Happy Lohri to all.

34. Happy Lohri, buddy! I hope this festival brings you lots of happiness and success.

35. Hey there! Wishing you and your family a Lohri full of love, laughter, and all things sweet.

Wishing everyone a joyous Lohri. (Image by Canva)

36. Here’s to the bonfires, dhol beats, and good vibes this Lohri! 🥁🔥

37. Happy Lohri to the best friend ever! 🥜🍿 Let’s make this festival memorable.

38. With good food, great company, and maybe some gidda moves, let's celebrate the joyous occasion of Lohri.

39. Happy Lohri, my friend. Let’s celebrate soon.

40. Wishing you a Lohri as bright and cheerful as your smile. 😇

