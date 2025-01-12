Lohri 2025: Panjiri to makkai roti; know why you must indulge in these 8 traditional winter delicacies

Traditions of the cherished harvest festival Lohri are here with the vibrant essence of Northern culture that unfolds through a feast steeped in heritage. Puffed rice, rewri and peanuts are thrown into the bonfire during the harvest festival of Lohri, in the north of India. On a devout note, it is believed that it is a thanksgiving note to nature; it also celebrates spiritual growth. From panjiri to makkai roti, traditional winter delicacies are a must-have during Lohri.

Lohri is a time for feasting on an extensive traditional spread like makkai roti, sarson da saag, rewri, gajjak, pindi chole and more being served along with lassi and ghee-soaked halwas. But, few of us know the reason behind these ingredients being picked for the festive season. These preparations see us through the cold months and prepare us for the summer, as they hold many advantages for our well-being.

Makkai and missi rotis

According to Nutritionist & Wellness Consultant Rima D Rao, “Makkai or maize is a high-fibre grain, vital for digestive health. Maize flour is gluten-free and holds nutrients like iron, magnesium, and potassium. It is beneficial for diabetics as it regulates blood sugar.” Makkai roti with dollops of homemade white butter bolsters immunity and bone health. It keeps you full longer, eventually helping you lose weight. Missi roti, made with traditional cooking techniques, contains besan, which is low in carbs and GI index and is full of vitamins and minerals.

Sarson da saag

Spicy, aromatic, leafy mustard greens cooked in creamy, flavourful gravy is packed with iron and antioxidants. It serves to maintain a healthy profile, providing minerals and Vitamin C to fight diseases. “Regulates fluid balance in the body and reduces bloating, relieves constipation, which is a common winter woe,” says Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietitian, Fortis Hospital Kalyan.

Pindi chole

A chickpea preparation, it is a rich source of protein and fibre. With a low glycemic index, it is beneficial for diabetics too. It helps police hormonal levels in women. It also helps cut down bad cholesterol.

Rewri and Gajjak

Made of sesame seeds, jaggery, cardamom and ghee, these are winter snacks. “Loaded with nutrients like iron, calcium and antioxidants, sesame boosts energy, aids digestion, and is an ideal treat to combat the cold season,” says Sumaiya. Ghee is a known gut-healthy grease.

Panjiri

Roasted atta in clarified butter with cumin, coriander, dry ginger powder, and fennel with dried fruits is a healthy option to bump up your stamina. “Two to three tablespoons of panjiri a day should see you through winter sluggishness. Blend it with yoghurt, smoothies, and warm milk to enjoy it to the hilt,” advises Dr Bharti Magoo, founder of Golden Touch Clinic.

Peanut chikki

The ingredients that go into peanut chikki – groundnuts and jaggery – possess warmth to safeguard the body from cold winds and ailments that come with it. A healthy alternative to refined sugar, jaggery is rich in iron, calcium, potassium and antioxidants. It detoxifies the liver.

Lassi

A tall glass of dense lassi capped off with clotted cream is the perfect probiotic to hydrate, lower body temperature, and build bone health. It readies you for the onset of summer. Lactobacillus bacteria in it oils the intestines, breaks down the food, absorbs the nutrients and eases digestion.

Gajar ka halwa

No feast is complete without sweets. With the abundance of carrots during Lohri, its goodness is savoured as gajar ka halwa. Loaded with vitamins and fibre, carrot is a winter favourite. Beta carotene Vitamin A present in carrots helps fight free radicals, thereby lowering inflammation. Besides, carrots are known to improve vision, control blood pressure and heighten brain health.

Other items consumed during Lohri are corn palak ki tikki, makhana kheer, dahi bhalle, mungdal halwa, pinni – all of which are bounteous in nutrients.