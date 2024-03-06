As we enjoy the last of winters, we can't help but fantasise another round of Chane Bathue ka Saag with Makki ki Roti before the cold weather ends and what better day to treat the women we love than with this perfect dish on International Women's Day as a heartfelt homage to our mothers, grandmothers, sisters and girl friends who tirelessly nurture, inspire and empower us every day. This culinary tribute to their resilience, strength and unwavering love can symbolise the sustenance and support they provide to their families and communities because Chane Bathue ka Saag with Makki ki Roti embodies the essence of tradition, nutrition and cultural heritage so, as we savour each bite, let us not only relish the flavours but also reflect on the profound impact of women's remarkable contributions and achievements in our lives and society with gratitude, reverence and celebration. Delectable recipe for International Women's Day 2024: Toast to women's strength with Chane Bathue ka Saag Makki ki Roti (Photo by Pilibhit House, Haridwar)

Cooking and sharing meals together foster a sense of community, connection and celebration, reinforcing the bonds of sisterhood and solidarity on Women's Day and beyond its nutritional value, Chane Bathue ka Saag with Makki ki Roti holds deep cultural significance, reflecting the culinary heritage and agricultural traditions of India where women are often the custodians of family recipes and culinary traditions of preserving and passing down culinary treasures from one generation to the next. Let us express gratitude and appreciation for the invaluable role that women play in shaping our lives and our world and follow the easy recipe below to enter their hearts through their stomachs.

Ingredients Quantity

Chana leaves 500 Grams

Bathua Saag 250 Grams

Mustard Oil 50 ml

Garlic Clove 50 Grams

Green chili 20 Grams

Ginger 20 Grams

Hing grams

Cumin seeds 5 Grams

Salt To Taste

Red chili powder 5 Grams

Jeera powder 5 Grams

Dhania powder 5 Grams

Garam masala 5 Grams

Method:

Wash the leaves and separate the hard stems from them. Then, chop the leaves.

Take a pressure cooker and add mustard oil, jeera and hing.

Add chopped garlic ginger and green chilly and let them sauté for some time.

Now add washed leaves and pressure cook it till 3 whistles.

Once cool. Grind the saag to coarse paste.

Season with salt and all the above spices stated.

Again, temper the saag with fresh green chili and chopped garlic.

Serve hot with makai ki Roti.

(Recipe: Chef Mani Mohan Pathak, Executive Chef)