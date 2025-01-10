Makar Sankranti 2025: Is Makar Sankranti on January 13 or 14? Know the correct date and muhurat

Makar Sankranti 2025: The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti is considered one of the most significant festivals for Hindus. The harvest festival is celebrated with different regional rituals across the country. Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Makar Rashi), symbolising new beginnings and hope. It also marks the seasonal transition - the end of winter and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle. On this day, people also thank nature for a good harvest and to welcome prosperity in the new year. Makar Sankranti 2025: A kid is seen in the Thane market buying kites for the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

As we inch closer towards the festival, many are confused about the correct date - whether it is on January 13 or 14. Here are the correct details for you:

Makar Sankranti 2025: Correct date and muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the festival of Makar Sankranti falls on Tuesday, January 14 this year. Here's the auspicious muhurat to keep in mind:

Occasion Muhurat Makara Sankranti Moment 9:03 am Makara Sankranti Punya Kala 9:03 am to 5:46 pm Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala 9:03 am to 10:48 am

Meanwhile, according to the panchang, the Sun will rise at 7:15 am on the day of the festival. Additionally, the Brahma muhurat will last from 5:27 am to 6:21 am, the Abhijit muhurat is from 12:09 pm to 12:51 pm, and the Vijaya muhurat is from 2:15 pm to 2:57 pm.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Rituals

For those celebrating Makar Sankranti, wake up early on the day of the festival to take a bath and offer water containing red flowers and rice grains to the Sun. Additionally, people observe this festival by making donations like new grains, blankets, utensils, sesame seeds, and ghee.

The festival is celebrated in each region with distinctive traditions. For instance, in North India, people celebrate Lohri. In southern parts, people observe Pongal. While in Gujarat and Rajasthan, people observe the festival by flying colourful kites, in the East, the Ganga Sagar Mela is a key event.