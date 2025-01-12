Menu Explore
Lohri 2025: When is Lohri? Date, puja timing, history, significance, rituals, samagri and all you want to know

Akanksha Agnihotri
Jan 12, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Lohri 2025: Lohri, the harvest festival honouring agricultural prosperity, will be celebrated on January 13. From date and muhurat to rituals, find all details.

Lohri 2025: Lohri is a vibrant Punjabi folk festival widely celebrated in northern India. Also called Lohadi or Lal Loi, it is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti. This harvest festival signifies the end of the winter solstice, marking longer days and shorter nights. The celebrations centre around lighting a sacred bonfire, symbolising fertility, prosperity, and good fortune, particularly for newlyweds and newborns. From date to time, scroll down to learn all about the festival. (Also read: Makar Sankranti 2025: When is Makar Sankranti? Know the correct date and shubh muhurat )

Lohri 2025: Mark the harvest festival with bonfires and folk traditions.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Lohri 2025: Mark the harvest festival with bonfires and folk traditions.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

When is Lohri 2025? Know date and timings

Lohri is celebrated annually on January 13 and 14 in India, a day before the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti. Its date is determined by the ancient Bikrami calendar, which integrates lunar and solar cycles. This year, Lohri falls on Monday, January 13, 2025, with the Lohri Sankranti moment occurring at 9:03 AM on January 14, 2025, as per Drik Panchang.

Lohri 2025 puja samagri and rituals

People offer puffed rice, peanuts and popcorn to a bonfire on the occasion of Lohri, the Hindu Sikh festival of spring in Amritsar.(AFP)
People offer puffed rice, peanuts and popcorn to a bonfire on the occasion of Lohri, the Hindu Sikh festival of spring in Amritsar.(AFP)

During Lohri, bonfires are lit using wood and cow dung cakes, symbolising a sacred ritual performed in open spaces or outside homes. Offerings like sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewri, and peanuts are presented to the fire, with participants performing parikrama, or circling the fire, as part of the tradition.

Lohri honours the prosperity of agriculture, with prayers offered to Agni, the fire god, and Surya Devta, the Sun god, for a fruitful harvest in the coming season. Families gather around bonfires to offer sesame seeds, jaggery, and popcorn while dancing to the rhythm of the dhol, adding a lively touch to the festivities.

Lohri 2025 history and significance

The origins of Lohri are deeply rooted in folklore and family traditions that have been passed down through generations. Traditionally, Lohri has been a harvest festival, especially significant for families whose livelihoods depended on farming and agriculture.

Over time, it has also become a celebration of fire worship, symbolising warmth and light. After Lohri, the harsh winter begins to fade, and the days grow longer. People prepare special foods and offerings for the sacred bonfire, believing that these rituals bring prosperity and ward off evil, ensuring a brighter and more successful season ahead.

