Maqbool, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox and Hindi Medium: 10 films that define Irrfan's legacy on his 58th birth anniversary

Actor Irrfan was a cinematic icon whose talent resonated far beyond the confines of Bollywood, making him a global phenomenon. On what would have been his 58th birthday, his artistry continues to inspire audiences and actors alike. Known for his remarkable ability to embody characters with authenticity, Irrfan's career spanned an impressive range of genres—from heart-wrenching dramas to sharp satires, gripping thrillers, and even philosophical explorations. His performances, often marked by quiet intensity and understated brilliance, elevated the craft of acting to new heights. With accolades including a National Award and international acclaim, Irrfan left an indelible mark on cinema. This retrospective revisits ten of his finest works that showcase his extraordinary range and cement his status as one of the greatest actors of our time. On his 58th birth anniversary, here is a look at 10 films that define Irrfan's versatility as an actor

The Goal (1999)

Based on Prafulla Roy’s short story, The Goal is a heartwarming tale of resilience and mentorship. Irrfan stars as Anupam, a football coach who recognises the talent of Manu, a boy ostracised due to his impoverished background and caste. Despite societal opposition, Anupam nurtures Manu’s skills, even putting him in the rival team to showcase his talent. This poignant film, which won Best Children’s Film at the 47th National Film Awards, reflected Irrfan’s ability to embody compassion and determination with quiet strength.

Maqbool (2004)

In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Indian adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Irrfan Khan’s titular performance as Maqbool is a masterclass in brooding intensity. Surrounded by a stellar cast, including Tabu and Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan portrays a loyal lieutenant torn between ambition and morality. His nuanced portrayal of a man consumed by guilt and love underscores his capability to elevate complex characters to cinematic brilliance.

Chocolate (2005)

Inspired by the Hollywood film The Usual Suspects, this crime thriller saw Irrfan in the pivotal role analogous to Kevin Spacey’s Roger 'Verbal' Kint. His sly dialogue delivery and enigmatic presence add layers to an otherwise straightforward narrative. Lines like “Agar nishana chook jata toh” resonate with the audience, showcasing his flair for balancing subtlety with impact.

Life in a... Metro (2007)

Irrfan’s portrayal of Monty, a quirky yet endearing man searching for love, added charm to this ensemble drama. His on-screen chemistry with Konkona Sen Sharma was both refreshing and heartfelt, offering lighter moments in an otherwise introspective narrative. His effortless comic timing and emotional depth earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

In this biographical drama, Irrfan transforms into Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian Army soldier turned athlete who becomes a feared dacoit. His riveting performance captured the protagonist’s journey from national steeplechase champion to outlaw. The film won Best Feature Film, and Irrfan’s portrayal earned him the National Award for Best Actor, cementing his place as a powerhouse performer.

Life of Pi (2012)

Directed by Ang Lee, Life of Pi saw Irrfan as the adult Pi Patel, narrating his incredible survival tale. Despite limited screen time, his soulful storytelling and introspective dialogue delivery left an indelible impact. Lines like “Which story do you prefer?” linger long after the credits roll, exemplifying his ability to captivate with restraint.

The Lunchbox (2013)

This unconventional love story revolves around a mistaken lunchbox delivery that connects two strangers. As Saajan Fernandes, Irrfan exudes a quiet melancholy and understated charm, perfectly balancing droll humour with poignant moments. The film, an international hit, showcased his global appeal and earned critical acclaim, including a BAFTA nomination for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Piku (2015)

In Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life comedy-drama, Irrfan plays Rana Chaudhary, a taxi company owner navigating familial quirks. Sharing screen space with stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Irrfan’s grounded and humorous performance stood out. His expressive eyes and effortless wit brought warmth to the film, making Rana unforgettable.

Talvar (2015)

Based on the 2008 Noida double murder case, Talvar features Irrfan as Ashwin Kumar, a determined CBI officer. His portrayal of a man unravelling layers of a controversial case is both gripping and empathetic. Drawing from real-life inspiration, Irrfan’s performance added authenticity and gravitas to this hard-hitting narrative.

Hindi Medium (2017)

In this satirical comedy, Irrfan plays Raj Batra, a boutique owner desperate to secure his daughter’s admission to an elite school. His comic timing and heartfelt performance made Raj relatable and endearing. The film’s success not only reaffirmed his mass appeal but also highlighted his ability to navigate socially relevant themes with humour and sincerity.

Irrfan Khan’s filmography is a testament to his unparalleled talent and versatility. Through each role, he not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, solidifying his legacy as one of cinema’s greatest storytellers.