No teething matter: Jewelled grills are having a moment

Once a staple accessory for hip-hop and R&B musicians, grills and tooth gems are having a major moment in fashion. Jewel adornments are a big hit in fashion. Have you tried it yet?

Tracing history

Adorning one’s teeth with jewels goes back to the Mayan times where dental modification was a common practice as one transitioned to adulthood. Gemstones such as jade a pyrite were commonly embedded and were often used as a way to establish wealth and social status.

In modern times, dental modifications evolved into individually glued-on tooth gems or grills that snap over the teeth, encapsulating them in metal and precious stones. From with rappers such as Jay-Z and Bad Bunny to popstars Beyoncé, Madonna and Rosalia, dental accessories are making a comeback. “It is an extension of your style — and you can let your smile do all the talking,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

A homegrown twist

Closer home, celebs such as sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and homegrown fashion brands are making a case for dental adornments.

Labels such as Mumbai-based Frostbite Lab and Gurugram-based Paradise Tender are adding their own twists to this trend. While the former crafts accessories using techniques such as kundan, jadau and Meenakari, the latter use crystals and 18k gold charms from UK and Australia in their creations. “Younger buyers have been our biggest supporters. Gen Z has redefined what self-expression looks like — and they’re not afraid to be loud about it,” says Shrikesh Choksi of Frostbite.

An unlikely audience

Interestingly, accessorising your grin is no longer niche. “Many older millennials and Gen Xers come to us for custom pieces that are more refined but still expressive. Our biggest audience might be Gen Z, but our most intricate orders actually come from older buyers,” Shrikesh adds.

But tooth accessories, even temporary ones, must be approached with care. “It should be done under clinical guidance,” cautions dentist Rishabh Choudhary, adding, “While certain accessories can be worn 24/7, some pieces should be removed immediately after the use to avoid corrosion.”