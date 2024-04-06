 Nushrratt Bharuccha to Kim Kardashian: Celebs who showed off HUGE shoe closets - Hindustan Times
Nushrratt Bharuccha to Kim Kardashian: Celebs who showed off HUGE shoe closets

By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 06, 2024 03:13 PM IST

From fashionably colour-coding footwear to taking care to clean them well, there's a few tips here if you’re a shoe lover, too.

 

Nushhratt Bharucha is the latest to give fans a peek into her huge shoe collection, while Kim, Kardashian has also done this before(Instagram)
A girl can never have too many shoes. Just take a cue from powerful politico and ex-First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos, who has 3,000 pairs of shoes in her lavish wardrobe! Having an ostentatious shoe collection is also part of celebrities’ glam lives, where they take to Instagram to give fans a peek into their fabulous footwear buys.
 

Inside Kim Kardashian's lust-worthy shoe closet (Instagram)
Kim Kardashian showed fans a look into her lavish closet with an enormous shoe collection that is colour-coded as she posed wearing one of her boots with a picture of Snoop Dogg on them.

 

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share her shoe fetish (Instagram)
Kylie Jenner is another avid shoe enthusiast, who's taken to Instagram to flaunt her enviable and extensive collection from pumps to kitten heels and quilted sandals. Taking a light-hearted poke at her collection she added with her story, “I have a problem??”

‘Meet Nush and her Shoe Factory’

And today, Pyar ka Punchnama Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her shoe love for all her fans to see as she took to Instagram to reveal her massive love for footwear that she had probably laid out on the floor from her closet during a cleaning day at home.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared on her Instagram Stories how she '#CantPickWontPick' when it came to her shoes(Instagram )
“Nush and her Shoe Factory” she wrote alongside with “Can’t pick won’t pick”. We get you, Nushhratt.

The pretty footwear collection could give Emily in Paris some shoe craving!

 

 

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Nushrratt Bharuccha to Kim Kardashian: Celebs who showed off HUGE shoe closets
