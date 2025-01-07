Pakistani actor Hania Aamir’s lavender tissue Manish Malhotra saree sparks ‘cross country collaboration’ comments; read

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's lavender saree moment has sparked a whole new wave of conversation in the fashion community. Hania, who’s been making headlines ever since her October 2024 appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, is now stealing the spotlight for her latest sartorial choice — a tissue lavender Manish Malhotra saree. Talk about a match made in fashion heaven! With delicate zari work in pink, gold, and silver threads, this gorgeous saree from MM's Evara Collection isn’t just a piece of clothing it’s an art form. The embroidered borders and ornate blouse were complemented by a sparkling diamond choker with matching dangling diamond earrings. The entire ensemble had princess vibes written all over it, and it didn't take long for influencers and stylists to shower her with compliments. Pakistani actor Hania Aamir

Instagram influencer Sufi Motiwala took to video to praise Hania’s stunning look, also commenting on the growing collaboration between Pakistani actors, stylists, and Indian designers. “Such a good cultivation of fashion between two countries!” he said, a sentiment echoed by a sea of enthusiastic netizens. The love between these two neighbouring countries isn’t just one-sided, with many pointing out how Indian celebrities have also been flaunting Pakistani designers lately. One fan referenced Kareena Kapoor’s recent appearance at the Raj Kapoor birthday bash, wearing a saree by Pakistani designer Iqbal Hussain, and others urged influencers to keep this fashion fusion alive by highlighting Indian celebs donning labels like Iqbal Hussain and Mishal Akhani. It’s all love—both ways!

Fans were excited about the collab

In fact, Hania’s love affair with Indian fashion continues to bloom. Before her saree statement, the actor wore a breathtaking Aasmani Lampi Lehenga by Indian couture brand ITRH, a New Delhi-based label that’s still a hidden gem in India’s high fashion scene. The soft celestial hues of the lehenga made Hania look like she stepped out of a fairy tale, and fans couldn't help but compare her to a “mermaid” or a “celestial princess” in their comments. One even jokingly wished they could swap their jeans for a flowy lehenga after seeing the look.

From Pakistani stars embracing Indian couture to Indian celebs rocking Pakistani designs, it seems the future of fashion has no borders, and we're all here for this cross-border love affair. What a time to be alive, indeed!