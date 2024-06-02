 Prateik Babbar recycled his late mother Smita Patil's saree into a suit - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prateik Babbar recycled his late mother Smita Patil's saree into a suit

ByKriti Shukla
Jun 02, 2024 07:41 PM IST

Prateik Babbar, at the screening of his late mother Smita Patil's classic film sported a unique suit crafted from recycled Kanjeevaram sarees

Prateik Babbar stole the spotlight at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with his poignant style statements during the screening of his late mother Smita Patil's revered 1976 film, Manthan. In a touching tribute, he revealed that he had draped a scarf belonging to his mother. For the Indian Saturday of the iconic Shyam Benegal movie, he continued to make waves by donning a distinctive and sustainable suit repurposed from his mum's saree.

Stylist Rahul Vijay used two sarees, a black silk one for the jacket and a pinstriped maroon and black one for wide-legged pants. The red border of the saree even found a new life as trimmings on the sleeves.
Stylist Rahul Vijay used two sarees, a black silk one for the jacket and a pinstriped maroon and black one for wide-legged pants. The red border of the saree even found a new life as trimmings on the sleeves.

His stylist, Balu Vijay, took to Instagram to narrate the tale, expressing how he felt compelled to infuse elements of Patil's iconic style into Babbar's attire when the actor approached him. "We narrowed down on two beautiful silk Kanjeevaram saris," Vijay revealed in his post. He shared that one, a black silk pico, served as the foundation for the jacket, while the other, a striking maroon and black pinstriped saree, was repurposed into wide-legged pants.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vijay also disclosed that Prateik's aunt graciously provided eight saris for consideration. "We wanted to keep the silhouette very, very modern considering we were recycling Indian saris," Rahul explained in his post, adding that even the red border of the saree found its place as trimmings on the sleeves, showcasing an innovative use of recycled materials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Prateik Babbar recycled his late mother Smita Patil's saree into a suit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On