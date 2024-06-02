Prateik Babbar recycled his late mother Smita Patil's saree into a suit

Prateik Babbar stole the spotlight at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with his poignant style statements during the screening of his late mother Smita Patil's revered 1976 film, Manthan. In a touching tribute, he revealed that he had draped a scarf belonging to his mother. For the Indian Saturday of the iconic Shyam Benegal movie, he continued to make waves by donning a distinctive and sustainable suit repurposed from his mum's saree. Stylist Rahul Vijay used two sarees, a black silk one for the jacket and a pinstriped maroon and black one for wide-legged pants. The red border of the saree even found a new life as trimmings on the sleeves.

His stylist, Balu Vijay, took to Instagram to narrate the tale, expressing how he felt compelled to infuse elements of Patil's iconic style into Babbar's attire when the actor approached him. "We narrowed down on two beautiful silk Kanjeevaram saris," Vijay revealed in his post. He shared that one, a black silk pico, served as the foundation for the jacket, while the other, a striking maroon and black pinstriped saree, was repurposed into wide-legged pants.

Vijay also disclosed that Prateik's aunt graciously provided eight saris for consideration. "We wanted to keep the silhouette very, very modern considering we were recycling Indian saris," Rahul explained in his post, adding that even the red border of the saree found its place as trimmings on the sleeves, showcasing an innovative use of recycled materials.

