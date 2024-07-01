Rahul Mishra to Robert Wun: Here's what defined Paris Haute Couture Week AW 24

There is this insanely ridiculous song going viral on Instagram reels with the lines “I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6’5, blue eyes.” And looking at all the larger-than-life, exorbitant garments showcased at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week, we would definitely need a man in finance to buy and spoil us with these fancy couture pieces that may otherwise simply burn a hole in our pockets. From Rahul Mishra showing us all our aura and to Giambatista Valli’s unbridled love for India, here’s everything that caught our attention at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week. Standout moments from Paris Haute Couture Week

One for the books

Daniel Roseberry, creative director of Schiaparelli, dug into the past work of couturier Charles James, who was known for his highly structured aesthetic, to create an archival-inspired collection for the brand. The most iconic look was the butterfly dress, where Roseberry draped ribbons of satin around the model.

Trend takeaway: Cocoon dresses, skirts will be big on the runway as well as red carpets.

Geometry in couture

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren of Viktor & Rolf took inspiration from geometric shapes and building blocks for their absurd yet fun collection. Spheres, cubes, parallelepipeds and similar shapes were incorporated into the garments and covered with satin in various hues.

Trend takeaway: Exaggerated shapes and silhouettes will takeover the season.

Floral pulchritude

Giambattista Valli’s love for India was evident in his latest collection. He indulged in his travel memories of the abundance of floral garlands strewn outside every Indian temple. The designer, known for sculpting volumes through drapes, played with tulle and larger volumes of fabrics in a whimsical way for the outfits.

Trend takeaway: 3D floral appliques will continue ruling fashion moodboards this year.

An ode to Brahma

Rahul Mishra is among the few designers in the world who believe in thoughtful couture; his Aura collection reinforced the same. The collection explored the idea of an aura surrounding every individual. The ensembles were inspired by Lord Brahma, touted to be the creator of the entire cosmos, and featured rhinestones, sequins and other embellishments.

Trend takeaway: Dramatic capes made of tulle will elevate the upcoming red carpet looks.

Passage of time

For its 10th anniversary, label Robert Wun explored the concept of time. Like the year’s first snowfall, the beginning of spring, the autumn leaves, etc., symbolising the passing of time. Meanwhile, the burn mark on his dresses represented the erosion covered by time. The collection delved deeper into the age-old adage, ‘Nothing lasts forever’.

Trend takeaway: Veils will continue to remain fashion’s darling.

Work of art

Designer Iris Van Herpen called her presentation a hybrid show and featured nine designs, of which five were haute couture gowns. The showcase appeared like a work of art, with models emerging from canvases on the runway. The collection played on the duality of sculpture and dance.

Trend takeaway: Gold metallic hues are definitely something to lookout for this season.