Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Everything you need to know about her

Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old model from Gujarat, has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024. The grand finale took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where she emerged victorious among 51 finalists. Rhea will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico later this year. Rhea Singha (Source: instagram)

Rhea’s journey to the crown is inspiring. Singha began her modeling career at the age of 16 and quickly made a name for herself. In 2020, she won the title of Diva’s Miss Teen Gujarat and later competed in Miss Teen Universe 2023 in Madrid, Spain, where she secured a spot in the Top 62.

Apart from her modeling career, Rhea is also a TEDx speaker, actor, and fitness enthusiast. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Performing Arts at GLS University in Gujarat3. Rhea is passionate about upskilling the youth and has initiated a program called “Work Ready with Rhea,” aimed at equipping young individuals with essential skills for the job market.

In the question-and-answer round, she was asked which historical figure she would like to have dinner with and why. She chose Ahilyabai Holkar, a powerful female ruler from Indian history, citing her advocacy for women’s empowerment and her ability to uplift women in a time when feminism was not even a concept

Rhea’s win was celebrated by many, including former Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela, who crowned her and expressed hope that Rhea would bring the Miss Universe crown back to India.